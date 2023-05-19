Nu-metal outfit Orgy are being mocked by the internet for allegedly making very obvious use of backing tracks during their recent performance at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas.

Backing tracks have been a controversial topic within the rock and metal world as of late, with one side of the argument believing they are beneficial, and the other side calling the performers who use them superficial. Regardless of which side you're on, viewers of Orgy's Sick New World performance on YouTube have scrutinized the band in the comment section of some of the footage, pinpointing specific moments during the set where they believe they hear tracks.

"Great band, but the musicians aren't actually playing any of their instruments here... pay attention to 10:27. The 'band' comes in too early on the synth track and yet no one onstage is playing. The track is quickly muted and corrected by the sound engineer... you can hear someone nearby in the crowd noticing it and saying. 'What the hell,'" one person wrote.

"WOW! I actually liked this band, but man, this is all prerecorded. Look at the drummer, he's playing isn't matching up to the song. He's playing fills when there isn't any," added another.

While many were quick to point out the flaws they can hear in the video, others defended the tracks, adding that a lot of artists use them now to enhance the sound of their performance.

One individual, however, claimed to have worked the audio during Orgy's set, and gave their own input.

"Yes there are backing tracks for synths and samples, obviously there is no keyboardist. All guitars and bass are direct but they are live same with the drums," they wrote. "There are very few backing vocal tracks just to thicken up parts but all mics are live and real. Any of your favorite professional bands you see all have some form of back tracks. But Jay [Gordon] is an amazing vocalist and I add all the delay reverb effects ect. I'm glad I had them sounding so good that you people think it's fake."

See fan-filmed footage of Orgy's set below.

Rockers have been debating the use of backing tracks a lot lately, from Sebastian Bach to Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke and even radio personality Eddie Trunk. Corey Taylor has even shared his perspective of tracks, telling Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong earlier this week that he doesn't use them because he wants his performances to be 100 percent live — mistakes and all.

Orgy Set at Sick New World Festival (2023)