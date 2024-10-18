We're back with another eight big rock and metal tours announced this past week, plus some pretty significant news on a number of name festivals.

Leading the new tours this week, we've got Jerry Cantrell lining up a North American run in support of his I Want Blood solo album. The fans will flock to veteran pop-rocker Bryan Adams who has announced new dates for a Las Vegas residency in 2025. And before the year is out, we'll get a handful of new shows from veteran rockers The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.

But perhaps even bigger news this week comes from the festival world where the 2025 Sick New World lineup has been revealed with Linkin Park and Metallica headlining. We also got news of the Vans Warped Tour returning in 2025 for its 30th anniversary. And sadly, a longtime festival staple The Hangout Festival is being replaced by a new festival in 2025. Get all the details below.

See all the newly announced tours, festival and special event concerts listed below.

Bryan Adams

Tour Dates: March 7 - 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Las Vegas residency at the Encore Theater in the Wynn Hotel

Blacklist Union

Tour Dates: Nov. 13-23, Dec. 3-31

Support Acts: Dead Boys, Josey Scott

Jerry Cantrell

Tour Dates: Jan. 31 - March 9

Support Acts: Filter

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin

Tour Dates: Oct. 31 - Dec. 15

Notes: Screening Demons with full score in select cities

Marcus King

Tour Dates: Dec. 4 - Jan. 27

Support Acts:

Notes: Acoustic tour dates with guitarist Drew Smithers

Maul

Tour Dates: Dec. 12 - 15

Support Acts: Pains, Deterioration, Gored Embrace

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Tour Dates: Oct. 18 - Dec. 8

Support Acts: None Listed

X-Cops

Tour Dates: Jan. 8 - 25

Support Acts: Belushi Speedball, U.S. Bastards

Also of Note:

* Metallica and Linkin Park will headline the 2025 edition of the Sick New World festival taking place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 12 next year. Queens of the Stone Age, Evanescence, Gojira, AFI, Tomahawk, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Ministry, Flaming Lips and a reunion of Acid Bath are among those performing.

* The lineup is set for the 2025 edition of iHeart Radio's annual ALTer EGO festival. Cage the Elephant, Fontaines D.C., Glass Animals, Incubus, St. Vincent, The Lumineers, The Head and the Heart, The Offspring and Damiano Davis will all perform Jan. 11 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

* Though no bands have been revealed as of yet, the Vans Warped Tour will return in 2025 with three two-day festival stops in Washington D.C. (June 14-15, RFK Campus Festival Grounds), Long Beach, Calif. (July 25-26, Downtown Long Beach Shoreline Waterfront) and Orlando, Fla. (Nov. 15-16, Camping World Stadium Campus).

* Trapped Under Ice, God's Hate, Spy and Dmize will head up the 2025 edition of the Not So Fun WKND. Set for March 8 at the Far Out Lounge in Dallas, Texas, the bill also includes Firewalker and Odd Man Out.

* It appears as though the Hangout Festival is no more. Country star Morgan Wallen is backing the new Sand in My Boots festival that will take over the three-day music festival May 16-18 in Gulf Shores, Ala. in 2025.

* Coheed and Cambria have announced the dates and travel info for their annual cruise. Dubbed "Good Apollo, We're Boating to Cozumel XXV," the S.S. Neverender will set sail from Miami on Nov. 8 en route to Cozumel, Mexico before returning to port on Nov. 13. The cruise will not only feature Coheed playing multiple sets, but Thursday, L.S. Dunes, The Dear Hunter, Hail The Sun, Illuminati Hotties, Meet Me @ The Altar, The Fall Of Troy, Puddles Pity Party, Pool Kids, Zulu, Kaonashi, The Callous Daoboys, Codeseven are also along for the journey.

* Metal Allegiance will be back for their annual Anaheim show on Jan. 23 at the House of Blues. The core four of David Ellefson, Mark Menghi, Alex Skolnick, and Mike Portnoy will be joined by Chuck Billy, Bobby Blitz, John Bush, Doc Coyle, Brandon Ellis, Marty Friedman, Gary Holt, Andreas Kisser, Jeff Loomis, Mark Tornillo, Angel Vivaldi and more.

* Eagles keep adding dates to their Las Vegas Sphere residency. You can now catch them on March 7-8, 14-15.

* Clutch have announced four December dates where they'll revisit their Blast Tyrant album in full. Stops include Norfolk, Va. (Dec. 5, Norva), Baltimore, Md. (Dec. 6, Ram's Head Live), Wantagh, N.Y. (Dec. 7, Mulcahy's Concert Hall) and Sayreville, N.J. (Dec. 8, Starland Ballroom). The Native Howl and Many Eyes will provide support.

* Speaking of special album anniversary shows, Pig Destroyer have announced a one-off gig Nov. 14 at Washington, D.C.'s Black cat to mark the anniversary of their Terrifyer album. Mammoth Grinder, Genocide Pact and Entrail Asphyxiation will provide support.

