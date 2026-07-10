12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 4 – 9, 2026)

12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 4 – 9, 2026)

Daniel Boczarski, Getty Images, Darren Craig, Danny Wimmer Presents / @SteveThrasher

Coming off a holiday weekend, the tour industry was still a little bit quiet this week. Only 12 new tours were announced over the last seven days.

Leading the way, Bayside will be touring in September and October, taking out Driveways and Grave Secrets.

Suicidal Tendencies have also booked a short run of shows taking place in late August and early September with special guests Cro-Mags and New World Man.

And you've also got rocker turned film composer Danny Elfman bringing a mix of his film and TV work with his solo and Oingo Boingo rock past and present.

This week also brought us the reveal of the performance lineup for the 2027 edition of the 311 Cruise. And we've also got the announcement of a special Ramones 50th anniversary celebration with a surprise supergroup.

Agnostic Front / Angel Du$t

agnostic front in 2026 and angel dust in 2026
Reigning Phoenix Music, photo credit: Jack Tripper

Tour Dates: Sept. 27 - Oct. 9
Support Acts: Step 2 This
Ticketing Info

Alien Ant Farm

alien ant farm in 2026
O'Donnell Media Group

Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: Scarhaven
Notes: 25th Anniversary of ANThology
Ticketing Info

Bayside

bayside in 2026
Atom Splitter PR

Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - Oct. 8
Support Acts: Driveways, Grave Secrets
Ticketing Info

Max Bemis

Bryan Bedder, Getty Images
Bryan Bedder, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Aug. 28 - 30
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: The Say Anything vocalist is playing a trio of Storytellers-type solo shows.
Ticketing Info

Eagles

eagles in 2026
Photo credit: Chloe Weir

Tour Dates: Dec. 4 - 12
Support Acts: None listed
Notes: More Las Vegas Sphere Residency Shows
Ticketing Info

Danny Elfman

danny elfman in 2026
Darren Craig

Tour Dates: Sept. 7 - Oct. 4
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: Outdoor concerts, audiences can also expect selections of iconic music from his celebrated film and television scores with accompanying orchestra and choir. The indoor concerts will be all rock.
Ticketing Info

Ho99o9 / N8NOFACE

ho99o9 in 2026
Photo credit: Nick Fancher

Tour Dates: Oct. 22 - Nov. 29
Support Acts: Slay Squad
Ticketing Info

Homicyde

homicyde in 2026
MDPR

Tour Dates: July 17 - 26
Support Acts: Alukah, Deathless
Ticketing Info

The Rasmus

the rasmus in 2026
PHOTO CREDIT: Shawn Brandon

Tour Dates: Sept. 6 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: Saint Agnes, Death Valley Dreams
Ticketing Info

Stabbing Westward

christopher hall of stabbing westward in 1996
Patti Ouderkirk/WireImage, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Sept. 10 - 25
Support Acts: Cold Waves
Notes: More 30th Anniversary Shows Celebrating Wither, Blister, Burn and Peel
Ticketing Info

Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr
Noam Galai, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 7
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info

Suicidal Tendencies

mike of suicidal tendencies
> at Bader Field on June 23, 2012 in Atlantic City, New Jersey." data-title="Mike Muir of Suicidal Tendencies"/>Theo Wargo, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 2
Support Acts: Cro-Mags, New World Man
Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

crowd surfer at sonic temple 2026 day 4
Danny Wimmer Presents / @catievioxcaptures

* 311 have announced the music lineup for their 2027 311 Cruise. They'll be joined on the boat by The Pharcyde, Little Stranger, Ballyhoo!, Bumpin Uglies, The Skints, RDGLDGRN, Jeff Rosenstock and more. The ship sails from Miami on March 10-15, 2027 and makes port in Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Grand Cayman.
Ticketing Info

* The 2026 Mile High Power Fest has been canceled. It had been scheduled for Aug. 15 at The Oriental Theater with The Dread Crew of Oddwood, Lady Beast, Anubis, Ice Giant, Hel Hath Fury and more amongst the performance lineup.

READ MORE: See Other 2026 Rock + Metal Festivals and Cruises

* In honor of the Ramones' 50th Anniversary, there will be a special celebration Aug. 30 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. John Travolta will host, while supergroup The Cretins (Billie Joe Armstrong, Tim Armstrong, Travis Barker, CJ Ramone) and a DJ set from Shepard Fairey will be performing.
Ticketing Info

* Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm will play a special set at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to celebrate the new Women in Metal: You Will Know My Name exhibit on Friday (July 10). Storms Within, MAXILLA, and Reign of Z are also set to play.
Ticketing Info

* The Tony Danza Tap Dance Extravaganza, Filth, Heavy / Hitter, Evergreen Terrace and mroe will play a Mosh for Tots benefit concert Nov. 7 at District Live in Savannah, Ga.
Ticketing Info

* Cryptopsy have joined the lineup for Billy Strings' annual Ionia Freak Fair, taking place Aug. 19 at The Pyramid Scheme Pinball & Metal Tent in Ionia, Michigan.
Ticketing Info

Below, see dozens and dozens of other tours taking place throughout the year.

2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

These are the biggest rock and metal tours happening in 2026 so far, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance and more.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: Agnostic Front, Bayside, Danny Elfman, Eagles, Ho99o9, Ringo Starr, Stabbing Westward, Suicidal Tendencies
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Link in Bio, Metal, News, Rock

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