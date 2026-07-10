12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 4 – 9, 2026)
Coming off a holiday weekend, the tour industry was still a little bit quiet this week. Only 12 new tours were announced over the last seven days.
Leading the way, Bayside will be touring in September and October, taking out Driveways and Grave Secrets.
Suicidal Tendencies have also booked a short run of shows taking place in late August and early September with special guests Cro-Mags and New World Man.
And you've also got rocker turned film composer Danny Elfman bringing a mix of his film and TV work with his solo and Oingo Boingo rock past and present.
This week also brought us the reveal of the performance lineup for the 2027 edition of the 311 Cruise. And we've also got the announcement of a special Ramones 50th anniversary celebration with a surprise supergroup.
Agnostic Front / Angel Du$t
Tour Dates: Sept. 27 - Oct. 9
Support Acts: Step 2 This
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Alien Ant Farm
Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: Scarhaven
Notes: 25th Anniversary of ANThology
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Bayside
Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - Oct. 8
Support Acts: Driveways, Grave Secrets
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Max Bemis
Tour Dates: Aug. 28 - 30
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: The Say Anything vocalist is playing a trio of Storytellers-type solo shows.
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Eagles
Tour Dates: Dec. 4 - 12
Support Acts: None listed
Notes: More Las Vegas Sphere Residency Shows
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Danny Elfman
Tour Dates: Sept. 7 - Oct. 4
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: Outdoor concerts, audiences can also expect selections of iconic music from his celebrated film and television scores with accompanying orchestra and choir. The indoor concerts will be all rock.
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Ho99o9 / N8NOFACE
Tour Dates: Oct. 22 - Nov. 29
Support Acts: Slay Squad
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Homicyde
Tour Dates: July 17 - 26
Support Acts: Alukah, Deathless
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The Rasmus
Tour Dates: Sept. 6 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: Saint Agnes, Death Valley Dreams
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Stabbing Westward
Tour Dates: Sept. 10 - 25
Support Acts: Cold Waves
Notes: More 30th Anniversary Shows Celebrating Wither, Blister, Burn and Peel
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Ringo Starr
Tour Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 7
Support Acts: None listed.
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Suicidal Tendencies
Tour Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 2
Support Acts: Cro-Mags, New World Man
Ticketing Info
New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week
* 311 have announced the music lineup for their 2027 311 Cruise. They'll be joined on the boat by The Pharcyde, Little Stranger, Ballyhoo!, Bumpin Uglies, The Skints, RDGLDGRN, Jeff Rosenstock and more. The ship sails from Miami on March 10-15, 2027 and makes port in Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Grand Cayman.
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* The 2026 Mile High Power Fest has been canceled. It had been scheduled for Aug. 15 at The Oriental Theater with The Dread Crew of Oddwood, Lady Beast, Anubis, Ice Giant, Hel Hath Fury and more amongst the performance lineup.
READ MORE: See Other 2026 Rock + Metal Festivals and Cruises
* In honor of the Ramones' 50th Anniversary, there will be a special celebration Aug. 30 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. John Travolta will host, while supergroup The Cretins (Billie Joe Armstrong, Tim Armstrong, Travis Barker, CJ Ramone) and a DJ set from Shepard Fairey will be performing.
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* Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm will play a special set at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to celebrate the new Women in Metal: You Will Know My Name exhibit on Friday (July 10). Storms Within, MAXILLA, and Reign of Z are also set to play.
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* The Tony Danza Tap Dance Extravaganza, Filth, Heavy / Hitter, Evergreen Terrace and mroe will play a Mosh for Tots benefit concert Nov. 7 at District Live in Savannah, Ga.
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* Cryptopsy have joined the lineup for Billy Strings' annual Ionia Freak Fair, taking place Aug. 19 at The Pyramid Scheme Pinball & Metal Tent in Ionia, Michigan.
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Below, see dozens and dozens of other tours taking place throughout the year.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner