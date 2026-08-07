It was a light week for new rock and metal tour announcements, so let's take a look and see who is hitting the road when and where.

One of the bigger tours announced in the last seven days was a pairing of Drowning Pool and Saliva, who will both be doing 25th anniversary sets celebrating the Sinner and Every Six Seconds albums. Shows run from August through October.

The collective supergroup BEAT consisting of Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, Steve Vai and Terry Bozzio will continue celebrating the first three albums of King Crimson's '80s catalog starting in October.

And you've got more residency dates for Eagles at Las Vegas' Sphere for January 2027.

Get more details on those tours as well as several special shows and festivals that were revealed in the last seven days below.

BEAT

BEAT / SKH Music BEAT 2026 tour admat

Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - Dec. 3

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

Photo credit: Alyssa Moreau bodysnatcher in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 17 - Dec. 16

Support Acts: Gideon, Psycho-Frame, Volatile Ways

Ticketing Info

Drowning Pool / Saliva

O'Donnell Media Group drowning pool and saliva in 2026

Tour Dates: Aug. 9 - Oct. 25

Support Acts: None listed

Notes: 25th anniversary tours in support of Drowning Pool's Sinner and Saliva's Every Six Seconds.

Ticketing Info

Eagles

Photo credit: Chloe Weir eagles in 2026

Tour Dates: Jan. 15 - 23

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: More Las Vegas Sphere Residency Dates

Ticketing Info

Hippie Death Cult

Photo by Eddy Vazquez hippie death cult in 2026

Tour Dates: Aug. 14 - Sept. 12

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

Kingdom of Giants

PHOTO CREDIT: Alex Bemis kingdom of giants in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 14 - Dec. 18

Support Acts: Deadlands, Holy Wars, Night Rider

Ticketing Info

Pain of Truth

Photo Credit: Vic Carrature pain of truth in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 10 - Nov. 15

Support Acts: None listed

Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Danny Wimmer Presents / @nathanzucker concert crowd at sonic temple 2026 day 3

* Punk Rock Bowling has announced the Fight to Unite festival taking place Oct. 9 and 10 at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles. Lambrini Girls and Dillinger Four will headline the two nights, which also feature performances from Spiritual Camp, Surfbort, Mess, Teenage Bottlerocket, Dead to Me, Swingin' Utters and more.

Ticketing Info

* The Maine will head up the 8123 Fest Jan. 15 and 16 at the Mesa Amphitheatre in Mesa, Arizona. The Band Camino, Andrew McMahon and the Strings Attached Quartet, The Academy Is, Beach Weather, The Summer Set and more.

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* Coal Chamber will be celebrating Halloween with a special show Oct. 31 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, Calif. P.O.D., Cradle of Filth and Black Satellite will provide support.

Ticketing Info

* Pig Destroyer have announced a 25th Anniversary show celebrating their Prowler in the Yard album. Undeath and Couch Slut will provide support on the show taking place at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Dec. 5

Ticketing Info

* Speaking of anniversaries, Lucky Boys Confusion have booked Chicago's House of Blues for a 25th anniversary show in celebration of Throwing the Game on Nov. 14.

Ticketing Info

See other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.