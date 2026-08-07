7 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 31 – Aug. 6, 2026)
It was a light week for new rock and metal tour announcements, so let's take a look and see who is hitting the road when and where.
One of the bigger tours announced in the last seven days was a pairing of Drowning Pool and Saliva, who will both be doing 25th anniversary sets celebrating the Sinner and Every Six Seconds albums. Shows run from August through October.
The collective supergroup BEAT consisting of Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, Steve Vai and Terry Bozzio will continue celebrating the first three albums of King Crimson's '80s catalog starting in October.
And you've got more residency dates for Eagles at Las Vegas' Sphere for January 2027.
Get more details on those tours as well as several special shows and festivals that were revealed in the last seven days below.
BEAT
Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - Dec. 3
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Bodysnatcher
Tour Dates: Nov. 17 - Dec. 16
Support Acts: Gideon, Psycho-Frame, Volatile Ways
Ticketing Info
Drowning Pool / Saliva
Tour Dates: Aug. 9 - Oct. 25
Support Acts: None listed
Notes: 25th anniversary tours in support of Drowning Pool's Sinner and Saliva's Every Six Seconds.
Ticketing Info
Eagles
Tour Dates: Jan. 15 - 23
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: More Las Vegas Sphere Residency Dates
Ticketing Info
Hippie Death Cult
Tour Dates: Aug. 14 - Sept. 12
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
Kingdom of Giants
Tour Dates: Nov. 14 - Dec. 18
Support Acts: Deadlands, Holy Wars, Night Rider
Ticketing Info
Pain of Truth
Tour Dates: Oct. 10 - Nov. 15
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week
* Punk Rock Bowling has announced the Fight to Unite festival taking place Oct. 9 and 10 at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles. Lambrini Girls and Dillinger Four will headline the two nights, which also feature performances from Spiritual Camp, Surfbort, Mess, Teenage Bottlerocket, Dead to Me, Swingin' Utters and more.
Ticketing Info
* The Maine will head up the 8123 Fest Jan. 15 and 16 at the Mesa Amphitheatre in Mesa, Arizona. The Band Camino, Andrew McMahon and the Strings Attached Quartet, The Academy Is, Beach Weather, The Summer Set and more.
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
* Coal Chamber will be celebrating Halloween with a special show Oct. 31 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, Calif. P.O.D., Cradle of Filth and Black Satellite will provide support.
Ticketing Info
* Pig Destroyer have announced a 25th Anniversary show celebrating their Prowler in the Yard album. Undeath and Couch Slut will provide support on the show taking place at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Dec. 5
Ticketing Info
* Speaking of anniversaries, Lucky Boys Confusion have booked Chicago's House of Blues for a 25th anniversary show in celebration of Throwing the Game on Nov. 14.
Ticketing Info
See other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner