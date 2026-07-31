It's Friday, which means it's time to recap the biggest tour, festival, cruise and special show announcements from the past week. This week, we've got 13 new tours to discuss.

Leading the way, it's Godsmack who've added another leg of dates onto what we've been seeing this summer. Stone Temple Pilots won't be part of this run, but support act Dorothy will stick around through October supporting Godsmack.

Story of the Year and Silverstein are teaming up for the Camp Screamo tour's second leg, which will kick off this November and December after the already successful summer run of shows. Stand Atlantic and Footballhead will provide support.

And for something a little more aggressive, we've got Agnostic Front booking a short run of shows in October. Roger Miret and his crew are taking Beton Arme and Restraining Order out on these dates.

This week also saw the addition of several more bands to the Decibel Metal and Beer Festival Denver lineup and a pairing of two bands in Jimmy Eat World and The Format celebrating album anniversaries at the Hollywood Bowl.

Get details on all the big tour announcements from the past seven days below.

Agnostic Front

Reigning Phoenix Music agnostic front in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 10 - 16

Support Acts: Beton Arme and Restraining Order

Ticketing Info

Photo credit: Niall Lea boston manor in 2026

Tour Dates: Aug. 21; Nov. 4 - 28

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: Be Nothing 10th Anniversary tour.

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Photo credit: Darren Craig dead poet society in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 23 - Nov. 25

Support Acts: None listed.

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Mat Hayward, Getty Images eyes set to kill

Tour Dates: Dec. 3 - 19

Support Acts: Sicksense, Twist It

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Godsmack

Danny Wimmer Presents / @catievioxcaptures sully erna of godsmack at sonic temple 2026 day 4

Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - 24

Support Acts: Dorothy

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Hulder

Photo by © Liana Rakijian hulder in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 15 - 18

Support Acts: Antichrist, Siege Machine

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O'Donnell Media Group king 810

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 3

Support Acts: Guerrilla Warfare

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Monolord

Photo credit: James Rexroad monolord in 2026

Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 12

Support Acts: Khemmis

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Photo credit: Taylor Sears peeling flesh in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 2 - 30

Support Acts: Snuffed on Sight, Mongrel, Grounds for Assault, Gridiron, Out of Pocket, Final Resting Place, Fatal Realm,

Ticketing Info

Rocket From the Crypt

Getty Images Getty Images

Tour Dates: Oct. 15 - 24

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: Playing Scream, Frankenstein, Scream live in full.

Ticketing Info

Set Your Goals

Big Picture Media Online set your goals in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 1 - 4; Dec. 17 - 20

Support Acts: The Warriors, Restraining Order, Stateside, I Am the Avalanche, Doomsday, Bad World, Giveaway

Notes: 20th Anniversary tour in support of Mutiny! album.

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Photo credit: Alberto Villalobos signs of the swarm in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 13 - Nov. 18

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

Story of the Year / Silverstein

Photo credit: Ryan Smith, Big Picture Media Online story of the year in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 16 - Dec. 13

Support Acts: Stand Atlantic, Footballhead

Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images vans warped tour crowdsurfer in 2018

* The Decibel Metal and Beer Festival Denver lineup is growing with Pig Destroyer, Cro-Mags, Intronaut, Black Breath and more joining the bill that already featured Down and Suicidal Tendencies. The music weekend is set for Dec. 3-5

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READ MORE: See Other 2026 Rock + Metal Festivals and Cruises

* Jimmy Eat World and The Format will be playing a special Nov. 7 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The event will include Jimmy Eat World revisiting Bleed American for its 25th anniversary and The Format playing Dog Problems for its 20th anniversary.

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* Harms Way, Twitching Tongues, Linda Claire, Weekend Nachos and The Killer have signed on for a Bo Leuders memorial show taking place Aug. 29 at the Bohemian National Cemetery in Chicago.

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* Not Enough Space have announced a special Sept. 4 hometown performance at The Conduit in Orlando to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their Weaponize Your Rage album.

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Below, see dozens and dozens of other tours taking place throughout the year.