Fans attending recent Story of the Year shows, including their July 26 Warped Tour set, got to see an unexpected crossover — the band was joined onstage by an actor from the Star Wars universe.

Who Was Onstage With Story of the Year at Warped Tour?

Story of the Year played the second day of Warped Tour's stop in Long Beach, California on July 26. About halfway into their set, they welcomed actor Eman Esfandi onstage.

Esfandi is best known as the actor who played a Jedi named Ezra Bridger in the Ashoka live-action series on Disney+. He provided vocals on "Fall Away," singing the parts handled by Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix on Story of the Year's 2026 album A.R.S.O.N.

"If you like Star Wars, make some fucking noise," Esfandi yelled into the mic as the band played the song's opening notes.

Bassist Adam Russell thanked Esfandi for joining the band at the conclusion of the song, while some in the audience seemed confused.

"We had a Jedi onstage and you motherfuckers don't even know about it," Russell said.

Esfandi also made a guest appearance during Story of the Year's July 25 show in San Diego when he twirled a lightsaber onstage.

Why Story of the Year Are Performing With a 'Star Wars' Actor

If this all seems like a random pairing, then you might not be familiar with Russell's Star Wars fandom. He is one of multiple Warped Tour artists who co-host the Thank the Maker podcast.

READ MORE: 15 Unexpected Artists You Probably Forgot Played Warped Tour

Each episode, Russell, Yellowcard's Ryan Key, Bayside bassist Nick Ghanbarian and graphic artist and Star Wars fanatic Mike Forester cover the latest news about the franchise along with deep dives into each of the films and series.

According to a post on the podcast's Instagram, Russell had met Esfandi during the Collective Con pop culture convention in Jacksonville, Florida earlier this year. The two talked music and Star Wars during the event, leading Russell to extend an invitation to join Story of the Year during an upcoming show.

Esfandi also creates his own music under the name DragonWulf.

There's been no further indication whether Esfandi would be joining any future Story of the Year shows beyond the two recent dates in California.

The St. Louis band is next set to perform at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Arizona on July 28.

Esfandi, of course, is far from the first actor who has also tried to juggle a music career. Keep reading to learn about 49 other Hollywood stars who also took a turn in music.