Sick New World Festival Organizers Issue Statement About 2025 Cancelation

The Sick New World Festival will not be taking place next year after all.

Organizers issued a statement revealing the cancelation of the event for 2025, citing "unforeseen circumstances" in their ability to put the show on in Las Vegas next spring.

The full statement can be viewed below:

It is with great disappointment that we announce that Sick New World will no longer take place in Las Vegas on April 12, 2025. Despite our best efforts, we've encountered unforeseen circumstances that we were unable to overcome for next year's show. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the dedicated SNW fans who had made plans to join us for another cultural celebration of hard rock, both, alternative and heavy music. Please stay tuned for further and future information regarding Sick New World. Tickets purchased directly from Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment in as little as 30 days.

Who Was Playing Sick New World 2025?

Announced back in mid-October, the 2025 Sick New World lineup was set to be headlined by Metallica and Linkin Park.

Queens of the Stone Age, Evanescence, Ministry, Gojira, 311, Daron Malakian's Scars on Broadway, Three Days Grace, Down, Mudvayne, Machine Head, Arch Enemy and many others were also set to perform.

The festival was also set to mark the reunion of New Orleans sludge metal group Acid Bath, who broke up in 1997 after the death of bassist Audie Pitre.