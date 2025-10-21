After a 2025 cancelation, the Sick New World Festival is returning for 2026 in not one, but two locations! Organizers have revealed the the festival will take place both in Las Vegas and in Texas in 2026. In addition, the lineup has been revealed.

Who Will Play Sick New World in 2026?

Buzz started circulating earlier this month that Sick New World might be returning when a fan posted video speaking to System of a Down's Serj Tankian at a signing event. The fan asked about Sick New World and Tankian confirmed that his band would be there for a 2026 return.

Then, just last week, the Sick New World website was updated to reflect that there would be two outings in 2026, one in Las Vegas and one in Texas, with fans allowed to sign up for updates on both.

Now we know that the shows will take place, we can confirm that the Las Vegas show will take place April 25 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds while the Texas show is set for Oct. 24 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

System of a Down will indeed play Sick New World in 2026, headlining both shows. They'll be joined in Texas by Deftones, Slayer (celebrating 40 years of Reign in Blood), Ministry, AFI, Evanescence, Underoath and more.

The Las Vegas show has System of a Down co-headlining with Korn and support from Ministry, AFI, Bring Me the Horizon, Danny Elfman, Acid Bath, Evanescence, Underoath and more. The full lineups for both shows can be viewed below.

How Do I Get Sick New World Tickets?

Tickets for both Sick New World dates will soon be available through the festival's website. The pre-sale for Las Veags will take place on Oct. 23 at 10AM PT. There are both general admission and VIP packages along with special offers that include hotel packages available as well.

The Texas pre-sale is set for Oct. 24 at 10AM CT>

Layaway plans will be available for all ticketing types. Visit the Sick New World Festival website for details on all options.

Why Was Sick New World Canceled in 2025?

Metallica and Linkin Park were initially announced as headliners for Sick New World in 2025, but as the year wore on things started to fall apart.

"Despite our best efforts, we've encountered unforeseen circumstances that we were unable to overcome for next year's show," organizers stated at the time.

Sick New World started as a destination-based heavy music festival with an announcement in November 2022. The inaugural year of 2023 featured System of a Down atop a lineup that also featured Korn, Deftones and Incubus and was heavy on nu-metal acts. System returned to headline in 2024 with Slipknot, Bring Me the Horizon and more.

As stated, Metallica, Linkin Park, Queens of the Stone Age, Evanescence, Ministry, 311 and more were set to play in 2025 before the Sick New World festival was canceled.