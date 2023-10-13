Here we go! The 2023 touring season is winding down, but steadily the 2024 touring season is ramping up. Which shows will you be going to see?

The big touring news this week comes from Tool who announced their first North American tour of 2024, set to kick off in January. Bruce Springsteen, who bowed out of 2023 dates due to health concerns, has now rescheduled the postponed shows for 2024. And you've got Glenn Hughes digging into his Deep Purple past with a newly announced solo tour.

What other new tours were announced this week? Scroll down to get all the cities, dates, venues and ticketing details for full-fledged tours as well as some specialty performances and a highly anticipated 2024 festival.

Bask

Bask Season of Mist

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: These dates are part of the band's 10th anniversary celebration.

Ticketing Info: Listed Below

Dec. 9 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Snug Harbor [Tickets]

Dec. 10 - Richmond, Va. @ Get Tight Lounge [Tickets]

Dec. 12 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus [Tickets]

Dec. 13 - Boston, Mass. @ O'Brien's Pub [Tickets]

Dec. 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Kung Fu Necktie [Tickets]

Dec. 15 - Chapel Hill, N.C. @ Local 506 [Tickets]

Dec. 16 - Asheville, N.C. @ Eulogy [Tickets]

Gov't Mule

gov't mule Photo by David Simchock

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: The dates are part of the band's "30 Years Strong" tour.

Ticketing Info: Here

Feb. 8 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre

Feb. 9 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre

Feb. 11 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Feb. 13 – Arcata, Calif. @ Van Duzer Theatre

Feb. 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern Theatre

Feb. 16 – Lincoln, Calif. @ The Venue at Thunder Valley +

Feb. 17 – Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Feb. 18 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Pearl

Feb. 20 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Fox Tucson Theatre

Feb. 21 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Kiva Auditorium

Feb. 23 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Theatre

Feb. 24 – San Antonio, Texas @ The Espee

Feb. 25 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

+ public on-sale is Fri 10/20 at 10AM local time

Holding Absence

holding absence Atom Splitter PR

Support Act: Casey, Capstan and Acres

Notes: The "Noble Art Of Self Destruction, Live & In Colour" trek is the band's first North American headline tour.

Ticketing Info: Here

Jan. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos

Jan. 17 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Jan. 19 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Jan. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Echoplex

Jan. 21 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction

Jan. 23 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile

Jan. 24 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

Jan. 26 - Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theatre

Jan. 27 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada

Jan. 28 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Music Hall

Jan. 30 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box

Jan. 31 - Houston, Texas @ Rise Rooftop

Feb. 2 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Feb. 3 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Feb. 4 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

Feb. 6 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Mahall's

Feb. 7 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

Feb. 9 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Shelter

Feb. 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground

Feb. 11 - Montreal, Quebec @ Le Studio TO

Feb. 13 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Feb. 14 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

Feb. 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry

Feb. 17 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Glenn Hughes

Mark Metcalfe, Getty Images

Support Act: Enuff Z'Nuff and Bad Marriage

Notes: Glenn Hughes will be performing classic Deep Purple live

Ticketing Info: Here

Feb. 02 - W. Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go

Feb. 03 - San Juan Capistrano, Calif. @ Coach House

Feb. 05 - Denver, Colo. @ Wild Goose

Feb. 07 - Edwardsville, Ill. @ Widley Theater (On Sale Soon)

Feb. 09 - Westland, Mich. @ Token Lounge

Feb. 10 - St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theater

Feb. 13 - Hobart, Ind. @ Hobart Art Theater

Feb. 14 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note

Feb. 16 - Derry, N.H. @ Tupelo Music Hall

Feb. 17 - Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penns Peak

Feb. 19 - Sellersville, Pa. @ Sellersville Theater

Feb. 21 - Savannah, Ga. @ Victory North

Feb. 23 - W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ Culture Room

Feb. 24 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Occ Roadhouse

Feb. 27 - Ft. Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch

March 02 - 07 - Miami, Fla. @ Monsters Of Rock Cruise

April 05 - 10 - Miami, Fla. @ On The Blue Cruise

The Kooks

the kooks 2019, luke pritchard Jeff J. Mitchell, Getty Images

Support Act: The Vaccines and Daisy the Great

Notes: The Kooks are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their Inside In / Inside Out album.

Ticketing Info: Here

Feb. 29 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

March 01 – Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

March 02 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

March 04 – Toronto, Ontario @ QET History

March 05 – Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus

March 06 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire

March 08 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Fenway

March 09 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

March 11 – New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

March 13 – Washington D.C. @ Anthem

March 15 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera

March 16 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Filmore

March 18 – Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore

March 19 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union

March 21 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Palladium

March 22 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Fox Theatre

Left to Suffer

left to suffer Photo by Joshua Thompson

Support Act: Chamber, Tallah, Tracheotomy and MouthBreather

Ticketing Info: Here

Dec. 2 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live (no Chamber)

Dec. 3 - Tyler, Texas @ Brick’s Bar

Dec. 5 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Vino’s

Dec. 6 - Springfield, Mo. @ Outland Ballroom

Dec. 7 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Cosmic Eye

Dec. 8 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Dec. 9 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Cleveland Mosh Fest

Dec. 10 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Stache

Dec. 12 - London, Ontario @ Rum Runners (no Tallah)

Dec. 13 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Rainbow Bistro (no Tallah)

Dec. 14 - Quebec City, Quebec @ La Source de la Martiniere (no Tallah)

Dec. 15 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Mohawk Place

Dec. 16 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Underground

Dec. 17 - Baltimore, Md. @ Metro

Pistols at Dawn

pistols at dawn 2023 O'Donnell Media Group

Support Act: Moon Fever

Notes: The band is currently promoting the single "Fly."

Ticketing Info: Here

Oct. 26 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Eight Room

Oct. 28 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

Oct. 29 - Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans

Oct. 31 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedraft's

Nov. 2 - Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground

Nov. 4 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Lounge

Nov. 6 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Photo City

Nov. 7 - Columbus, Ohio @ Rumba Cafe

Nov. 9 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Cosmic Eye Live

Nov. 10 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty's

Nov. 11 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Bigs Bar

Nov. 12 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Turf Club

Nov. 16 - Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station (Taproom)

Nov. 17 - Great Falls Mont. @ The Newberry

Bruce Springsteen

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: These dates are rescheduled from a 2023 postponement.

Ticketing Info: Here

March 19 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center (rescheduled from Nov. 30, 2023)

March 25 - San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena (rescheduled from Dec. 2, 2023)

March 28 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 10, 2023)

March 31 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 12, 2023)

April 4 - Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 4, 2023)

April 7 - Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 6, 2023)

April 12 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 16, 2023)

April 15 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 19, 2023)

April 18 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ JMA Wireless Dome (rescheduled from Sept. 7, 2023)

April 21 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 21, 2023)

Aug. 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from (Sept. 12, 2023)

Aug. 18 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 14, 2023)

Aug. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 16, 2023)

Aug. 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 18, 2023)

Sept. 7 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park (rescheduled from Sept. 29, 2023)

Sept. 13 - Baltimore, Md. @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards (rescheduled from Sept. 9, 2023)

Thursday

Thursday vocalist Geoff Rickly performs at Soundwave Festival 2012. Mark Metcalf, Getty Images

Support Act: Rival Schools, Many Eyes

Notes: The band is revisiting their War All the Time album.

Ticketing Info: Here

Jan. 25 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Jan. 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic

Jan. 27 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Jan. 28 - McKees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Jan. 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Jan. 31 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Feb. 1 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown

Feb. 2 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit

Feb. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Feb. 5 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

Feb. 6 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Feb. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

Feb. 9 - San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall

Feb. 10 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory OC

Feb. 11 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

Feb. 13 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk (Outside)

Feb. 15 - Jacksonville, FLa. @ Jack Rabbits

Feb. 16 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

Feb. 17 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Beacham

Feb. 18 - Atlanta, Ga @ The Masquerade

Feb. 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of the Living Arts

Feb. 21 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Feb. 22 - Baltimore, MD. @ Soundstage

Feb. 23 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

Feb. 24 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Tool

tool Tool Dissectional

Support Act: Elder

Ticketing Info: Here

Jan. 10 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

Jan. 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 18 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Jan. 19 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Jan. 21 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Jan. 23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Jan. 26 - Birmingham, Ala. @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Jan. 27 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Jan. 31 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Feb. 2 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 3 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Feb. 5 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Feb. 9 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Feb. 12 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Feb. 14 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

Feb. 17 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena

Feb. 18 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

X

x Photo by Kristy Benjamin

Support Act: None Listed.

Notes: The band will play their annual West Coast X-Mas tour shows, before finishing out the year playing alongside Jerry Harrison @ Adrian Belew's Remain in Light.

Ticketing Info: Here

X-Mas 2023 Tour Dates

Nov. 17 Long Beach, Calif. @ Alex’s Bar - Darker Wave Pre-Party

Nov. 18 Huntington Beach, Calif. @ Darker Wave Festival

Dec. 11 Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune

Dec. 13 Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall

Dec. 15 Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Rio Theatre

Dec. 16 Monterey, Calif. @ Golden State Theatre

Dec. 17 San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ The Fremont Theatre

Dec. 19 Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Roxy

Dec. 20 Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Roxy

X on tour with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew’s Remain in Light

Dec. 28 San Diego, Calif. @ Balboa Theatre

Dec. 29 Anaheim, Calif. @ City National Grove

Dec. 30 San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Dec. 31 Napa, Calif. @ Jam Cellars Ballroom

Also of Note:

Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images

* Guns N' Roses have added two more dates to their fall touring, playing a pair of shows at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Nov. 1 and 2.

Ticketing Info: Here.

* Hoobastank have announced a special 20th anniversary show celebrating their 2003 album, The Reason. The performance will take place Dec. 11 at The Echo in Los Angeles.

Ticketing Info: Here.

* Metal Allegiance will be performing a special 10th Anniversary show on Jan. 25, 2024 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California. The core four of David Ellefson, Mark Menghi, Mike Portnoy and Alex Skolnick will be joined by Chuck Billy, Bobby Blitz, John Bush, Doc Coyle, Brann Dailor, Gary Holt, Andreas Kisser, Chris Poland, Hel Pyre, Troy Sanders and more.

Ticketing Info: Here.

* The 2024 edition of the Sick New World festival has been announced, with Slipknot, System of a Down and A Perfect Circle leading the list of names performing. Bring Me the Horizon, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White, Primus, Bad Omens, Sleep Token, Knocked Loose, Babymetal, Jinjer, Spiritbox Sevendust, Loathe, Black Veil Brides, Wage War and Helmet are among the day's many other performers. The event will take place April 27 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. See the full lineup here and get ticketing info below.

Ticketing Info: Here.