11 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Oct. 6-Oct. 12, 2023)
Here we go! The 2023 touring season is winding down, but steadily the 2024 touring season is ramping up. Which shows will you be going to see?
The big touring news this week comes from Tool who announced their first North American tour of 2024, set to kick off in January. Bruce Springsteen, who bowed out of 2023 dates due to health concerns, has now rescheduled the postponed shows for 2024. And you've got Glenn Hughes digging into his Deep Purple past with a newly announced solo tour.
What other new tours were announced this week? Scroll down to get all the cities, dates, venues and ticketing details for full-fledged tours as well as some specialty performances and a highly anticipated 2024 festival.
Bask
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: These dates are part of the band's 10th anniversary celebration.
Ticketing Info: Listed Below
Dec. 9 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Snug Harbor [Tickets]
Dec. 10 - Richmond, Va. @ Get Tight Lounge [Tickets]
Dec. 12 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus [Tickets]
Dec. 13 - Boston, Mass. @ O'Brien's Pub [Tickets]
Dec. 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Kung Fu Necktie [Tickets]
Dec. 15 - Chapel Hill, N.C. @ Local 506 [Tickets]
Dec. 16 - Asheville, N.C. @ Eulogy [Tickets]
Gov't Mule
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: The dates are part of the band's "30 Years Strong" tour.
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 8 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre
Feb. 9 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre
Feb. 11 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
Feb. 13 – Arcata, Calif. @ Van Duzer Theatre
Feb. 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern Theatre
Feb. 16 – Lincoln, Calif. @ The Venue at Thunder Valley +
Feb. 17 – Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater
Feb. 18 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Pearl
Feb. 20 – Tucson, Ariz. @ Fox Tucson Theatre
Feb. 21 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Kiva Auditorium
Feb. 23 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Theatre
Feb. 24 – San Antonio, Texas @ The Espee
Feb. 25 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center
+ public on-sale is Fri 10/20 at 10AM local time
Holding Absence
Support Act: Casey, Capstan and Acres
Notes: The "Noble Art Of Self Destruction, Live & In Colour" trek is the band's first North American headline tour.
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos
Jan. 17 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
Jan. 19 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
Jan. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Echoplex
Jan. 21 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction
Jan. 23 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile
Jan. 24 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad
Jan. 26 - Denver, Colo. @ Marquis Theatre
Jan. 27 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada
Jan. 28 - Dallas, Texas @ South Side Music Hall
Jan. 30 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box
Jan. 31 - Houston, Texas @ Rise Rooftop
Feb. 2 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
Feb. 3 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Feb. 4 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East
Feb. 6 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Mahall's
Feb. 7 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge
Feb. 9 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Shelter
Feb. 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground
Feb. 11 - Montreal, Quebec @ Le Studio TO
Feb. 13 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
Feb. 14 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre
Feb. 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry
Feb. 17 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Glenn Hughes
Support Act: Enuff Z'Nuff and Bad Marriage
Notes: Glenn Hughes will be performing classic Deep Purple live
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 02 - W. Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go
Feb. 03 - San Juan Capistrano, Calif. @ Coach House
Feb. 05 - Denver, Colo. @ Wild Goose
Feb. 07 - Edwardsville, Ill. @ Widley Theater (On Sale Soon)
Feb. 09 - Westland, Mich. @ Token Lounge
Feb. 10 - St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theater
Feb. 13 - Hobart, Ind. @ Hobart Art Theater
Feb. 14 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note
Feb. 16 - Derry, N.H. @ Tupelo Music Hall
Feb. 17 - Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penns Peak
Feb. 19 - Sellersville, Pa. @ Sellersville Theater
Feb. 21 - Savannah, Ga. @ Victory North
Feb. 23 - W. Palm Beach, Fla. @ Culture Room
Feb. 24 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Occ Roadhouse
Feb. 27 - Ft. Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch
March 02 - 07 - Miami, Fla. @ Monsters Of Rock Cruise
April 05 - 10 - Miami, Fla. @ On The Blue Cruise
The Kooks
Support Act: The Vaccines and Daisy the Great
Notes: The Kooks are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their Inside In / Inside Out album.
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 29 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
March 01 – Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel
March 02 – Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
March 04 – Toronto, Ontario @ QET History
March 05 – Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus
March 06 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire
March 08 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Fenway
March 09 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
March 11 – New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
March 13 – Washington D.C. @ Anthem
March 15 – Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera
March 16 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Filmore
March 18 – Denver, Colo. @ The Fillmore
March 19 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union
March 21 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Palladium
March 22 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Fox Theatre
Left to Suffer
Support Act: Chamber, Tallah, Tracheotomy and MouthBreather
Ticketing Info: Here
Dec. 2 - Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live (no Chamber)
Dec. 3 - Tyler, Texas @ Brick’s Bar
Dec. 5 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Vino’s
Dec. 6 - Springfield, Mo. @ Outland Ballroom
Dec. 7 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Cosmic Eye
Dec. 8 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Dec. 9 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Cleveland Mosh Fest
Dec. 10 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Stache
Dec. 12 - London, Ontario @ Rum Runners (no Tallah)
Dec. 13 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Rainbow Bistro (no Tallah)
Dec. 14 - Quebec City, Quebec @ La Source de la Martiniere (no Tallah)
Dec. 15 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Mohawk Place
Dec. 16 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Underground
Dec. 17 - Baltimore, Md. @ Metro
Pistols at Dawn
Support Act: Moon Fever
Notes: The band is currently promoting the single "Fly."
Ticketing Info: Here
Oct. 26 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Eight Room
Oct. 28 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Purgatory)
Oct. 29 - Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans
Oct. 31 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedraft's
Nov. 2 - Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground
Nov. 4 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Lounge
Nov. 6 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Photo City
Nov. 7 - Columbus, Ohio @ Rumba Cafe
Nov. 9 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Cosmic Eye Live
Nov. 10 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty's
Nov. 11 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Bigs Bar
Nov. 12 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Turf Club
Nov. 16 - Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station (Taproom)
Nov. 17 - Great Falls Mont. @ The Newberry
Bruce Springsteen
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: These dates are rescheduled from a 2023 postponement.
Ticketing Info: Here
March 19 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center (rescheduled from Nov. 30, 2023)
March 25 - San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena (rescheduled from Dec. 2, 2023)
March 28 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 10, 2023)
March 31 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center (rescheduled from Dec. 12, 2023)
April 4 - Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 4, 2023)
April 7 - Inglewood, Calif. @ Kia Forum (rescheduled from Dec. 6, 2023)
April 12 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 16, 2023)
April 15 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 19, 2023)
April 18 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ JMA Wireless Dome (rescheduled from Sept. 7, 2023)
April 21 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 21, 2023)
Aug. 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from (Sept. 12, 2023)
Aug. 18 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena (rescheduled from Sept. 14, 2023)
Aug. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 16, 2023)
Aug. 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park (rescheduled from Aug. 18, 2023)
Sept. 7 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park (rescheduled from Sept. 29, 2023)
Sept. 13 - Baltimore, Md. @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards (rescheduled from Sept. 9, 2023)
Thursday
Support Act: Rival Schools, Many Eyes
Notes: The band is revisiting their War All the Time album.
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 25 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
Jan. 26 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Majestic
Jan. 27 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
Jan. 28 - McKees Rocks, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
Jan. 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
Jan. 31 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
Feb. 1 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown
Feb. 2 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit
Feb. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Feb. 5 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile
Feb. 6 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
Feb. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
Feb. 9 - San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall
Feb. 10 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory OC
Feb. 11 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
Feb. 13 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk (Outside)
Feb. 15 - Jacksonville, FLa. @ Jack Rabbits
Feb. 16 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
Feb. 17 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Beacham
Feb. 18 - Atlanta, Ga @ The Masquerade
Feb. 20 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of the Living Arts
Feb. 21 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
Feb. 22 - Baltimore, MD. @ Soundstage
Feb. 23 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27
Feb. 24 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
Tool
Support Act: Elder
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 10 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
Jan. 12 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Jan. 13 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Jan. 18 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Jan. 19 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Jan. 21 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Jan. 23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Jan. 26 - Birmingham, Ala. @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Jan. 27 - Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Jan. 31 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Feb. 2 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 3 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
Feb. 5 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Feb. 9 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
Feb. 12 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center
Feb. 14 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
Feb. 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
Feb. 17 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena
Feb. 18 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
READ MORE: Maynard James Keenan to. Turn 60 With Collaborative Puscifer, A Perfect Circle + Primus Tour
X
Support Act: None Listed.
Notes: The band will play their annual West Coast X-Mas tour shows, before finishing out the year playing alongside Jerry Harrison @ Adrian Belew's Remain in Light.
Ticketing Info: Here
X-Mas 2023 Tour Dates
Nov. 17 Long Beach, Calif. @ Alex’s Bar - Darker Wave Pre-Party
Nov. 18 Huntington Beach, Calif. @ Darker Wave Festival
Dec. 11 Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune
Dec. 13 Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall
Dec. 15 Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Rio Theatre
Dec. 16 Monterey, Calif. @ Golden State Theatre
Dec. 17 San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ The Fremont Theatre
Dec. 19 Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Roxy
Dec. 20 Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Roxy
X on tour with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew’s Remain in Light
Dec. 28 San Diego, Calif. @ Balboa Theatre
Dec. 29 Anaheim, Calif. @ City National Grove
Dec. 30 San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
Dec. 31 Napa, Calif. @ Jam Cellars Ballroom
Also of Note:
* Guns N' Roses have added two more dates to their fall touring, playing a pair of shows at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Nov. 1 and 2.
Ticketing Info: Here.
* Hoobastank have announced a special 20th anniversary show celebrating their 2003 album, The Reason. The performance will take place Dec. 11 at The Echo in Los Angeles.
Ticketing Info: Here.
* Metal Allegiance will be performing a special 10th Anniversary show on Jan. 25, 2024 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California. The core four of David Ellefson, Mark Menghi, Mike Portnoy and Alex Skolnick will be joined by Chuck Billy, Bobby Blitz, John Bush, Doc Coyle, Brann Dailor, Gary Holt, Andreas Kisser, Chris Poland, Hel Pyre, Troy Sanders and more.
Ticketing Info: Here.
* The 2024 edition of the Sick New World festival has been announced, with Slipknot, System of a Down and A Perfect Circle leading the list of names performing. Bring Me the Horizon, Ice Nine Kills, Motionless in White, Primus, Bad Omens, Sleep Token, Knocked Loose, Babymetal, Jinjer, Spiritbox Sevendust, Loathe, Black Veil Brides, Wage War and Helmet are among the day's many other performers. The event will take place April 27 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. See the full lineup here and get ticketing info below.
Ticketing Info: Here.
