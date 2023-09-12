Maynard James Keenan to Turn 60 With Collaborative Puscifer, A Perfect Circle + Primus 2024 Tour

You only turn 60 once, and Maynard James Keenan plans to make it into a full-fledged concert celebration. Announcing the limited-run "Sessanta" tour, Keenan's bands Puscifer and A Perfect Circle will team with friends Primus for several nights of interloping performances.

Yes, that's right! Maynard is celebrating his "birthday month" in April 2024, doing it up similarly to how he celebrated his 50th birthday with a crossover concert celebration that was dubbed "Cinquanta" back in 2014.

The unique format of the show finds musicians from all three bands joining each other's performances throughout the evening, and while each group has their own distinctive set, the assisting players will come and go throughout the evening.

“It took some massaging, and some long days in rehearsal, but we managed to seamlessly pull off this three-song rotation at Cinquanta, my 50th birthday shows, at The Greek Theatre in 2014,” says Keenan of the seven-date run that also sees A Perfect Circle’s first live performances since 2018. “Bands aren’t used to simultaneously sharing the stage with other bands, but if anyone can do it, it’s Primus, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer.”

Keenan, as he's prone to do, adopted another persona for a humorous promo video for the limited-run tour. In it, he plays up his elderly age forgetting the name of A Perfect Circle and noting that the shows are "kind of like 'We Are the World' without the bleachers and plastic surgery."

Check out the promo and all the tour dates below. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (Sept. 15) with VIP options available as well over at Puscifer's tour page.

April 17 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

April 18 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

April 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Hollywood Bowl

April 21 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

April 23 - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

April 25 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 26 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

