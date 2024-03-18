Legendary boxer Mike Tyson trained at Maynard James Keenan's Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym in Arizona.

According to one of Keenan's social media posts from over the weekend, Tyson has been training at the gym he co-founded in the Arizona town of Cottonwood called Verde Valley BJJ. Better yet, Tyson's been training there for his highly-anticipated upcoming match with Jake Paul.

"Honored to have @miketyson grace our small town academy, @verdevalleybjj. His Training Camp for @jakepaul vs @miketyson began under our roof," Keenan wrote in the caption of the post. "Gonna be bragging about that for a bit. Long after y'all are tired of hearing about it. Deal w it."

The 57-year-old champion is set to fight Paul, a 27-year-old former YouTuber, in Texas on July 20 and will air on Netflix. Paul has reportedly dubbed it "the biggest fight in history" [via Bleacher Report].

Maynard James Keenan and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Keenan is a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and according to his bio on Verde Valley's website, he's been practicing the martial art since 1996. BJJ Fanatics notes that a brown belt is "often times able to display all of the skill and execution of a black belt," as it is the final step before attaining the black belt.

In early 2023, the rocker actually taught an introductory course on the sport called "An Introduction to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu" at Verde Valley, which was designed for beginners, white belts and blue belts. Verde Valley's Instagram page has several videos of the musician training with kids, which is endearing to say the least.