Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Calls Out Fan in Canada – ‘Don’t Be American’

Tool's Maynard James Keenan is definitely not a fan of cellphones at shows, being a proponent of enjoying the show in the moment, but realizing today's cellphone video world, there's been moments at shows where fans have been directed that they can film. But that doesn't mean that Keenan is any less happy about it. And during a recent Canadian stop, one fan got a scolding over using his camera light while filming.

In video posted to Reddit (and seen below), Keenan repeatedly addresses one audience member in particular several times within the performance at a Canadian show. "Take the light off dickhead," he quickly utters between lyrics at one point, then soon following, "Take the light off." Then noting his locale, he later tells the audience member, "Don't be American," then one last time, commenting, "Turn it off dickhead."

This is nothing new for the Tool frontman, who in 2019 warned fans of potential ejection from concerts for their cellphone usage. Dating back to 2017, the singer commented on the cellphone recording of shows, explaining on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, "This stuff annoys me - because I'm a firm believer in oral tradition. I embrace the storytelling - being able to describe to your friends that, sitting around that fire after a good long day of hunting. Where you tell the story about hunt and you do all those things, and those family stories, and your grandfather, and your great-grandfather's stories are told in that setting."

"You're not writing it down. It's a tradition of understanding the details and being able to explain and expand on the details from your recollection of what you saw. But if you have no skills in absorbing what you saw, if you rely on this thing [holds up a phone] to capture their stories for you... First of all, nothing you're gonna get at a show is gonna represent what you just saw, or what you were there for. As a postcard I suppose it works. But stay present! Stay with these people to be there for this thing. That's far more important. Also, as courtesy, maybe the person behind you would like to be that person who's enjoying this and now your shit's in their way."

Maynard's rebuke of the cellphone light-using audience member generated plenty of chatter on Reddit, with one commenter noting, "I feel like some people do it on purpose just so they can feel special because Maynard 'spoke' to them or singled them out, while another laughingly added, "I love how unapologetic he is. Why the fuck do people use their light when filming???"

Another Reddit commenter humorously added, "Bit hypocritical. He had loads of lights on," while another commented on the stage lighting, noting, "If only the venue had some sort of stage lighting then they wouldn't have to use their camera light."

Other commenters noted that Maynard's griping during the song where cellphones are allowed to be used is a running bit, with one adding, "Relax, guys, it's a joke. Once again you've been Tool'd!"