60 Rock Stars Who Are Turning 60 in 2024

60 Rock Stars Who Are Turning 60 in 2024

Kevin Winter, Scott Dudelson, Al Pereira, Pete Still, Steve Thorne (Redferns, WireImage, Getty Images)

It's 2024, and several rock stars turn 60 this year.

But while many of those 60th birthdays will arrive with fanfare, anticipated by fans, there still may be some upcoming rock star sixtieths that may surprise you. We know we were shocked by a few coming up — we can't help but think of our favorite rockers as forever young. Aging can really sneak up on you!

Is your favorite rocker turning 60 in 2024? For many, turning 60 marks a transition into a new phase of life — from middle age into seniority or retirement. It's often seen as a time of reflection and reassessment of one's priorities and achievements.

READ MORE: 25 Rock Stars Who Are Grandparents

Are you ready to dive in? See below for the rock stars hitting that huge milestone in 2024.

Rock Stars Who Turn 60 in 2024

What happens when a rock star turns 60? It's important to remember that experiences and perspectives on turning 60 vary widely among individuals. Some may toast it as a mark of achievement, while others might approach it with mixed feelings as just another number.

That said, we also shouldn't forget those rockers who have already left us, but who would have turned 60 this year. We have included them here.

Keep reading to see 60 rockers turning 60 in 2024.

Subscribe to Loudwire's newsletter and get the Loudwire app for rock and metal news. Buy Loudwire merch at loudwiremerch.com.

Rock Stars Turning 60 in 2024

Did you know all these rock stars turn 60 in 2024? It's almost hard to believe. On top of that, several late rock stars would have turned 60 in 2024, so we've also included them. All are ordered by date.

Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp

Bands That Broke Up in 2023

These are the rock and metal bands that broke up in 2023.

Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp

Honorable Mentions: Bands That Announced or Alluded to Their Breakup in 2023

Here are rock and metal bands that are eyeing a breakup, which they either announced or alluded to in 2023. However, they haven't effectively reached the end just yet.

Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp

Bands That Got Back Together in 2023

These are the rock and metal bands that reunited in 2023.

Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp

Filed Under: Adam Duritz, Adam Yauch, Andy Bell, Andy Rourke, Brad Roberts, Buzz Osborne, Chris Cornell, Corey Glover, Courtney Love, Damon Johnson, dave rowntree, Dave Sabo, Dave Schools, David Ellefson, Dicky Barrett, Doro, Doro Pesch, Doyle, Duff McKagan, Duglas T. Stewart, Eddie Vedder, Eric Peterson, Ginger Wildheart, Ian Haugland, Jeff Hanneman, Jimmy Chamberlin, Joey Allen, Keanu Reeves, Kerry King, Lenny Kravitz, Mark Lanegan, Mark Slaughter, Matthew Sweet, Maynard James Keenan, Mike Edwards, Paul Landers, Rex Brown, Robby Takac, Robert Trujillo, Ron Sexsmith, Sam Coomes, Scotti Hill, Stephan Jenkins, Stephen Bier, Tim Freedman, Tom Morello, Tony Rombola, Tracy Chapman, Trey Anastasio, Vic Chesnutt, Victor Wooten, Vinnie Paul, Will Calhoun
Categories: Galleries, Lists, Metal, News, Rock
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top