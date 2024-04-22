Rock Fans Share Vocal Reactions to 2024 Rock Hall Snubs
While rock and metal fans are likely thrilled to see acts such as Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner and Peter Frampton go in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, there are other fanbases feeling a little salty after their names were not called Sunday night (April 21) for the 2024 induction class. Fan reaction has been swift, with the discussion on X gaining momentum overnight after the announcement was made.
The most vocal fanbase of all the snubbed acts appears to be those calling out Oasis' omission. It probably shouldn't come as too much of a surprise after singer Liam Gallagher shared his disdain for the Rock Hall when Oasis first appeared on the list of potential 2024 inductees back in February.
At the time, Gallagher said he had no intention of attending and told fans not to waste their time on the fan vote, calling it "a load of bollocks." But Gallagher's resistance toward the Rock Hall didn't make it sting any less for Oasis fans when the band was left out. See what they and fans of the other snubbed rock artists had to say on social media below.
Oasis
As stated, Oasis fans were the most vocal about the band's omission. In fact, they seemed to be irked by one inclusion more than others, calling out The Dave Matthews Band who started their career around the same time as Oasis and got the call this year. Below is a sampling of comments from Oasis fans about the Rock Hall snub.
- It’s going to take me awhile to get over Foreigner over Oasis. Rock Hall, what are you doing?
- Oasis deserve rock n roll hall of fame for sure. This voting is stupid
- Oasis should be in the Rock Hall. Maybe the UK needs one of their own? London has the Camden Walk of Fame so why can't the UK have one for Brit icons?
- No oasis rock and roll hall of fame… are you kidding me
- i know caring about the rock hall is boomer shit but dave matthews over oasis and sinead o'conner is crazy. there are not that many 90s acts in yet dave should not be so high on the list
- Dave Matthews Band being voted into the Rock n Roll Hall Of Fame over Oasis just feels weird.
- On no planet, should Dave Matthews Band be inducted into the rock n roll hall of fame before Oasis
- Dave Matthews Band gets in the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame before Soundgarden, Alice In Chains or Oasis. What a freaking joke.
- DMB shouldn’t see the bathrooms at the Rock Hall. They left out Oasis, the greatest / largest worldwide band of the 90’s & early 2000’s for a bunch of clowns singing about satellites, and marching ants. Nice move.
Jane's Addiction
Jane's Addiction have been nominated prior, but the brevity of their recording career appears to be working against them. That said, yet another person called out the Dave Matthews Band as an entrant that shouldn't have occurred before Jane's got their due.
Hilariously enough, one fan predicted Jane's omission once it was revealed that the inductees would be announced on TV's American Idol airing Sunday night.
- Imagine having a choice between inducting Jane's Addiction or Dave Matthews Band into the Rock Hall of Fame and choosing the latter. Brings to mind Jethro Tull for the Best Metal Grammy over Metallica.
- So I found out that they're gonna announce the inductions to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tonight on American Idol. Which means they chose the safest of entries this year. Better luck next year, Jane's Addiction.
Lenny Kravitz
Next to Oasis, Lenny Kravitz fans appeared to be the most avid about the singer's absence when the Rock Hall class was announced. It should be noted, as some fans do here, that Kravitz actually was part of the Rock Hall's fan vote ballot, the only snubbed artist to have made it. But since the fan vote was initiated, it has not been uncommon for acts making the cut to still be left out, as Judas Priest fans can tell you.
- I'm quite disappointed that Lenny Kravitz was not one of the inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Where are all you so called fans didn't you vote?
- I love Mary J Blige, A Tribe Called Quest Dionne and a host of others. However, you mean to tell me you ain't got Lenny Kravitz in here?! Big Mama Thornton should have been had her ass there! The hell are y'all doing at the Rock Hall of Fame?
- Lenny Kravitz got enough votes to get into the Rock and Roll hall of fame as well as Mariah. Mary J (and this is no disrespect towards her, was at the bottom of that list as well as a tribe called quest. Why have fans vote if ya’ll are gonna induct whoever you want?
- Lenny Kravitz should be in the rock n roll hall of fame over some of those non rock artists
- Aww Lenny Kravitz didn’t make the rock n roll hall of fame
- I am shocked no Mariah or Lenny Kravitz
Sinead O'Connor
Fans of late vocalist Sinead O'Connor were also quite vocal about her omission from the Rock Hall after being included on the initial ballot of potential inductees for 2024.
- what the FUCK do you mean sinead o’connor didn’t get into the rock and roll hall of fame fuck this
- Are they deaf and blind at Rock Hall of Fame? Or still cancelling uppity women?
- Given that it's nearly a year since her death, Sinéad O'Connor not making it through yet is a shame.
In addition to the four acts just named, Mariah Carey, Eric B. and Rakim and Sade were among those who were nominated but did not receive induction into the Rock Hall this year.
The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction
While the aforementioned acts will have to wait for potential induction, the 2024 class of Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Cher, The Dave Matthews Band, Mary J. Blige, Kool & the Gang and A Tribe Called Quest will go in this year.
The 2024 Rock Hall induction ceremony is set for Oct. 19 at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. As with previous ceremonies, it will stream live on Disney+ with an airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.
