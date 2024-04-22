Rock Fans Share Vocal Reactions to 2024 Rock Hall Snubs

While rock and metal fans are likely thrilled to see acts such as Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner and Peter Frampton go in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, there are other fanbases feeling a little salty after their names were not called Sunday night (April 21) for the 2024 induction class. Fan reaction has been swift, with the discussion on X gaining momentum overnight after the announcement was made.

The most vocal fanbase of all the snubbed acts appears to be those calling out Oasis' omission. It probably shouldn't come as too much of a surprise after singer Liam Gallagher shared his disdain for the Rock Hall when Oasis first appeared on the list of potential 2024 inductees back in February.

At the time, Gallagher said he had no intention of attending and told fans not to waste their time on the fan vote, calling it "a load of bollocks." But Gallagher's resistance toward the Rock Hall didn't make it sting any less for Oasis fans when the band was left out. See what they and fans of the other snubbed rock artists had to say on social media below.

Oasis

As stated, Oasis fans were the most vocal about the band's omission. In fact, they seemed to be irked by one inclusion more than others, calling out The Dave Matthews Band who started their career around the same time as Oasis and got the call this year. Below is a sampling of comments from Oasis fans about the Rock Hall snub.

Jane's Addiction

Jane's Addiction have been nominated prior, but the brevity of their recording career appears to be working against them. That said, yet another person called out the Dave Matthews Band as an entrant that shouldn't have occurred before Jane's got their due.

Hilariously enough, one fan predicted Jane's omission once it was revealed that the inductees would be announced on TV's American Idol airing Sunday night.

Lenny Kravitz

Next to Oasis, Lenny Kravitz fans appeared to be the most avid about the singer's absence when the Rock Hall class was announced. It should be noted, as some fans do here, that Kravitz actually was part of the Rock Hall's fan vote ballot, the only snubbed artist to have made it. But since the fan vote was initiated, it has not been uncommon for acts making the cut to still be left out, as Judas Priest fans can tell you.

Sinead O'Connor

Fans of late vocalist Sinead O'Connor were also quite vocal about her omission from the Rock Hall after being included on the initial ballot of potential inductees for 2024.

In addition to the four acts just named, Mariah Carey, Eric B. and Rakim and Sade were among those who were nominated but did not receive induction into the Rock Hall this year.

The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

While the aforementioned acts will have to wait for potential induction, the 2024 class of Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Cher, The Dave Matthews Band, Mary J. Blige, Kool & the Gang and A Tribe Called Quest will go in this year.

The 2024 Rock Hall induction ceremony is set for Oct. 19 at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. As with previous ceremonies, it will stream live on Disney+ with an airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.