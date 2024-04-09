Liam Gallagher Insists He’s Moved On From Oasis, Tells Former Member Not to Get Fans’ Hopes Up

Liam Gallagher has told former Oasis bandmate Andy Bell "not to get people's hopes up" about an Oasis reunion.

The former frontman of the legendary Britpop group has several times over the years pleaded with his estranged brother, ex-guitarist Noel Gallagher, to put the past behind them and reform the "Wonderwall" group, to no avail.

And when Ride star Andy Bell - who was the Oasis bassist until their demise in 2009, following a backstage bust-up between the warring siblings at their final show - suggested it's still possible they could reunite, Liam told him it's not going to happen and that they should all "move on" for the sake of their "mental health."

In a recent interview with Virgin Radio, Andy said of the possibility of the "Some Might Say" hitmakers getting back together, “Yeah, they probably will. I think yeah, they probably will do it. I don’t think it looks likely right now, but life is long, isn’t it?”

Comparing Noel and Liam Gallagher's feud to that of fellow Mancunians Stone Roses, he said, “They were not getting on at all, and there was a lot of bad blood in the press and stuff with the Roses, and then suddenly you were hearing about gigs. I think we could see something like that for Oasis."

Responding, Liam - who has been performing with ex-Stone Roses guitarist John Squire after they recently released a self-titled joint LP - penned on X: “Andy Bell from Ride the shoe gazing phenomenon should really not be getting people’s hopes up it’s not big and it’s not clever LG x.”

When one fan responded to Liam saying Andy was only saying what he has said repeatedly about a reunion, he replied, “I’ve never mentioned [an] Oasis reunion it’s over we must all really move [on] for our own mental health.”

READ MORE: 25 Essential Rock + Metal Albums of the '90s to Pass On to Your Children

Andy, who later joined Liam in Beady Eye until their split in 2014, has since apologized, writing, "Apologies! Didn’t mean to get anyone’s hopes up, nothing to see here! X.”