2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Announced

Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner, Jane's Addiction and Oasis lead the latest class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees, hoping for induction in 2024.

The Rock Hall revealed on Saturday (Feb. 10) their annual list of 15 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that will be voted upon by the Rock Hall's body for induction.

First Timers

While Ozzy Osbourne is already a Rock Hall member for his time with Black Sabbath, the singer's solo efforts might finally be deemed worth of induction. He's one of 10 first-time nominees on the Rock Hall ballot this year.

Osbourne's first solo album, Blizzard of Ozz, was issued in 1980, making him eligible for induction since 2005, but this is is first time on the ballot as a solo artist.

Another first-timer on the ballot is '70s and '80s hitmakers Foreigner, whose original singer Lou Gramm had previously claimed that a "personal vendetta" by former Rock Hall chief Jann Wenner against the band's Mick Jones had previously kept them from even being nominated.

The group had a string of hit albums and rock radio singles through the late '70s and '80s that kept them a constant on the radio airwaves. With their debut album arriving in 1977, they have been eligible for induction since 2002.

Alt-Rock Greats

The Rock Hall also nominated two of alt-rock's most influential acts, with Jane's Addiction returning to the ballot and Oasis making their first appearance. Jane's Addiction were first nominated in 2016 for a potential 2017 Rock Hall induction, but ended up missing out on their first try. Their initial career was brief, but 1988's Nothing's Shocking and 1990's Ritual de lo Habitual were highly influential in helping to launch the alt-rock boom of '90s.

Oasis, meanwhile, broke on the scene in 1994 with the Definitely Maybe album, becoming one of the most successful Brit-rock bands of all-time. They won six BRIT Awards over the course of their career and were thrice nominated for Grammy Awards. They would have been first eligible for induction in 2019.

Others

Other first time nominees for the Rock Hall include Sinead O'Connor, Cher, Mariah Carey, Peter Frampton, Lenny Kravitz, Kool & the Gang and Sade. The list also features the previously nominated Mary J. Blige, the Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim and A Tribe Called Quest. See the full list below.

2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Mary J. Blige

Mariah Carey

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Eric B. & Rakim

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Jane's Addiction

Kool & the Gang

Lenny Kravitz

Oasis

Sinead O'Connor

Ozzy Osbourne

Sade

A Tribe Called Quest

Rock Hall Nomination Regulations

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. None of the acts nominated for a potential 2024 induction have been added to the ballot in their first year of eligibility.

Key Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Details

The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place this fall at a still-to-be-determined date at the Rock Hall's home base of Cleveland, Ohio.

Nominee ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and other members of the music industry. An artist’s musical impact and influence on other artists, length and depth of career and body of work as well as innovation and superiority in style and technique are all taken into consideration by the voting body.

The inductees will be announced in late April after the voting body has registered their votes for which of the 15 should be inducted this year.

As for the ceremony itself, just as last year it will stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date. It will also be available on Hulu the next day.

“This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”