Liam Gallagher + John Squire Planning to Tour Joint Album

Liam Gallagher and John Squire are planning to tour their new album.

The Manchester rockers have just dropped the psychedelic lead single, "Just Another Rainbow," from their highly anticipated joint LP, and now Liam has revealed they've secretly put together a backing group to hit the road with.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, former Oasis frontman Liam spilled, “We’ve got a bass player, we’ve got a drummer, we’ve got a keyboard player on hold and that if we need it. We’re going to try and tackle it without a keyboard player [or] piano player and give it a bit of [redacted], mate."

“A bit of rawness to it, but if it needs it, it needs it. But yeah, we’re going out on tour. We’re going to go and do some gigs, see what happens, and try to inspire people and make people happy. That’s it really. And then do another one.”

The "Wall of Glass" hitmaker also admitted the LP doesn't have a name yet, though it's expected to come out this year.

He said, “There’s 10 [songs] on the album, but we’ve done eight. We demoed eight of them in John’s studio and then John done another two songs and we recorded them for the first time. Sang them for the first time out in America in L.A. [The album] It hasn’t got a title as such. It’s just Liam and John, like Liam Gallagher and John Squire, really.”

The "Live Forever" singer recently boasted that their upcoming collection is "the best record" since The Beatles’ Revolver.

The Britpop legend and Beatles fanatic teased that it's better than the seminal 1966 record - which featured the hits "Eleanor Rigby" and "Yellow Submarine."

Asked if it's true their album is coming out in 2024, Liam replied on X, “It’s the best record since revolver (sic)."

When another user said that was a "big statement," he wrote back, “What’s coming your way is bigger I’m being humble it [redacted] all over it."

Fans can expect ex-Stone Roses star John Squire's “instantly unforgettable psychedelia-tinged guitar” fused with the “passion, personality and utmost conviction” of Liam's vocals.

Gallagher says John's songwriting should get just as much appreciation as his songwriting. Announcing the track, he said of the "I Am the Resurrection" songwriter, “I think John's a top songwriter. Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I’m concerned. There’s not enough of his music out there, whether it’s with the Roses or himself. It’s good to see him back writing songs and good ones. The melodies are mega and then the guitars are a given. But I think even when you take all the guitars off, you can play the songs all on acoustic and they’ll all still blow your mind.”

Liam first teased the project after he surprised fans by bringing John out for his pair of Knebworth shows last June to perform Oasis' 1995 classic "Champagne Supernova."

John previously performed with Oasis back in 1996.

Liam Gallagher + John Squire, "Just Another Rainbow"