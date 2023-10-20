Liam Gallagher Adds Dates to ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th Anniversary Tour Due to Extreme Demand

Liam Gallagher has added two extra dates to his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour due to phenomenal demand.

On Friday morning (Oct. 20), tickets for the UK and Ireland jaunt swiftly sold out with many fans taking to X - formerly Twitter - to express their dismay at not managing to bag tickets for special shows.

However, before thanking his loyal following for their "continued biblical support," the "Everything's Electric" hitmaker announced additional concerts in London and Manchester on June 11 and June 28, respectively.

He wrote on Facebook: "Thank you for your continued BIBLICAL support bring on the summer can't f****** wait LG x. (sic)"

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher Says Oasis Final Year Was 'Dreadful,' Claims Liam Trying to Rewrite History

The tour selling out comes after Liam said his estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate, Noel Gallagher, turned down his offer to reunite with him on the jaunt in support of their former group's seminal 1994 debut album.

When a fan asked if Noel would be taking part, Liam replied: “He’s been asked and he’s refused."

As he has at many of his solo shows, the 51-year-old rock 'n' roll star will be joined by Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, 58, for the arena run.

The tour kicks off in Sheffield on June 2 and includes dates in Cardiff, Glasgow and Dublin.

The 'Supersonic' hitmaker said: “I’m bouncing around the house to announce the ‘Definitely Maybe’ Tour.

“The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together LG x."

As well as performing hits including 'Live Forever', Cigarettes and Alcohol' and 'Supersonic', he'll sing fan-favourites ‘Whatever’, ‘Fade Away’, ‘Listen Up’ and ‘Sad Song’.

The 'Definitely Maybe' 30th Anniversary Tour Dates:

June 02 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

June 03 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena

June 06 – London, The O2

June 07 – London, The O2

June 10 – London, The O2

June 11 - London, The O2 - New

June 15 – Manchester, Co-op Live

June 16 – Manchester, Co-op Live

June 19 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

June 20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

June 23 – Dublin, 3Arena

June 24 – Dublin, 3Arena

June 27 – Manchester, Co-op Live

June 28 - Manchester, Co-op Live - New