Rock Stars Who Are Grandparents – Photos

Grandparents rock, so it should come as no surprise that many rock stars are grandparents.

Indeed, a lot of rock notables have a kid who has a kid — in fact, sometimes several, making their respective families all the more robust.

Do you know how many grandchildren your favorite rock or metal performer has? You might be surprised. (And did you know there are even some rock stars who are great-grandparents?)

In that spirit, we've rounded up a gallery of rock and metal stars who are grandparents. It's sure to put a smile on your face and warmth in your heart.

25 Rock Stars Who Are Grandparents Here is a gallery of rock stars who are grandparents. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp