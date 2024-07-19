Kid Rock Performs at the 2024 Republican National Convention – What Social Media Is Saying

The 2024 Republican National Convention is now in the books, but not before a performance from Kid Rock had the internet talking.

Ahead of Thursday's (June 18) performance, Kid Rock shared a message with his fans. "We just arrived in Milwaukee to support our tried and true, red, white and blue 100 percent American Bad Ass president. What's gonna happen tonight? Tune in to find out, but here's a hint. Are you scared? God bless Donald Trump and God Bless America."

"Are you scared" happens to be a lyric to one of Rock's hits, "American Bad Ass," and for this occasion, he altered a few of the lyrics to the song to find a way to shout out his political candidate of choice. Most notably, he had the audience raising their first to the air while screaming, "Fight! Fight!" and belting Trump's name.

READ MORE: The '80s Song Kid Rock Took the 'Bawitdaba' Title + Lyric From

The full performance, shared by PBS News Hour on YouTube, can be viewed below:

Kid Rock Performs at the 2024 Republican National Convention

What the Internet Was Saying About Kid Rock's RNC Performance

As you might expect, there was a fair amount of mixed reviews to the performance. Several fans hopped online to share their appreciation for rap-rock icon, who has been an avid supporter of Trump throughout his first term as president and his candidacy for a second term.

"Kid Rock is an American icon," expressed one fan sharing performance footage. Another fan offered, "Kid Rock bringing the house down FIGHT FIGHT! TRUMP TRUMP!" with a series of fire emojis. Meanwhile, a Senator noted, "Kid Rock is rocking the arena with an intro to Donald Trump. This is unlike any GOP convention I have ever been to."

Melania Busted

Reaction shots were plentiful throughout the performance, and at one point the cameras appeared to have captured a less than enthusiastic former First Lady Melania Trump either stifling a smile or offering some side eye. That didn't go unnoticed by viewers who commented on social media.

"That cut from Kid Rock & zoom into Melania’s reaction is perfection," stated one commenter. "Melania Trump trying not to laugh at Kid Rock is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen," added another. Meanwhile, wider shots caught other members of Trump's family and supporters, with one viewer noting, "Only Kimberly Guilfoyle appreciates Kid Rock's artistry."

People Watching During Kid Rock's Performance Was Prime

Melania Trump and the Trump congregation weren't the only ones getting screen time during the performance. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said what many were thinking - "Also my favorite highlights of the night were easily watching the crowd try to dance to Kid Rock. Loved the guy rocking out hard!"

"The Kid Rock RNC crowd reaction shots are going to live forever as memes. This is incredible TV," added another commenter on X. "I’m uncomfortable watching these people dance to Kid Rock…and to be honest Kid Rock is making me a little uncomfortable too," added another person.

The cameras also picked up something else - Kid Rock missing some of the vocals piping through the venue. "Wait for JD Vance headbanging to Kid Rock," noted journalist Aaron Rupar, only for actor-comedian John Fugelsang to respond, "No, wait for Kid Rock to lower the microphone mid-vocal and reveal he's lip-synching." Another attendee also made reference to Rock's seeming lip-synched moments as well.

The Cringe Factor

Admittedly, the was not Kid Rock's traditional audience. The "Bawitdaba" rocker is more about playing concerts than rallies, and we're not sure how many politicians are ever attempting to "get in the pit and try to love someone." So it made for some awkward moments.

"This kid rock thing is the most cringe thing I've seen in my entire life," noted one person on X. "So ..... Kid Rock just made a bunch of 75 year olds pump their fists in the air, yelling 'fight.' That just happened in 2024's America. Embarrassing," added another. "This Kid Rock song has gone on so long it constitutes a war crime," humorously noted another viewer.

Others found the messaging a bit odd. "So, unity is the message while Kid Rock (who looks like he's been fermenting in a mason jar since 2002) screams 'FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT' into the mic while a screen of flames plays onstage behind him. Got it," commented the Project Lincoln X account.

"I thought I was watching The Boys for a second... But it's just Kid Rock at the RNC," added another person watching the convention. "ok, watching kid rock scream sing in prime time at the rnc and im beginning to think that republicans may be a bit over confident," added yet another person on X.