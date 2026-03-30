A video of Kid Rock saluting an Apache helicopter outside his Nashville home has created some backlash over who was behind the stunt.

Kid Rock Takes Dig at California Governor in Viral Video

Kid Rock shared the video on his social media over the weekend, showing what appears to be an Army Apache attack helicopter flying near a second-story pool at his sprawling home outside of Nashville that he calls the "Southern White House."

The text on the post does not directly explain how the incident occurred. Instead, Rock used the moment to slam California Governor and potential future Presidential candidate Gavin Newsom.

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"This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know," Rock wrote. "God bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her."

But it's not the comment about Newsom that got some perturbed by the video.

Backlash Over Kid Rock's Helicopter Stunt

Rock's post has exploded with comments in the past 24 hours. Some celebrated the helicopter greeting while others questioned how it was allowed to happen in the first place.

"Using our taxpayer dollars that fund the military for social media stunts... nothing weird, right?" one person commented on Instagram.

"Imagine thinking this looks cool instead of ridiculous," reads a response to Rock's video on X. "Military choppers aren't your personal props and our tax money isn't a slush fund for ego boosts."

The validity of the video and whether the U.S. government organized the stunt has yet to be determined.

Would the Military Fly Past Kid Rock's House?

There is no evidence that the Apache helicopter's appearance was requested ahead of the incident. It is possible the helicopter was already flying in the area.

Fort Campbell sits on the Kentucky/Tennessee border northwest of Rock's home. According to Military.com, it's not uncommon for pilots to conduct training exercises over residential areas.

"Those missions are funded through readiness budgets and often take place over civilian areas, even when they appear unusual in isolation," the outlet reports.

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