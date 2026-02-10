Kid Rock was a guest on Fox News with host Laura Ingraham last night (Feb. 9) to address the lip syncing allegations tied to his performance at the All-American Halftime Show.

The performance took place at the same time as Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show spectacle, but was twice the length of the official NFL-affiliated event.

Ingraham, who herself remarked she published a book titled Shut Up and Sing (which condemns liberal celebrities for using their platform to address politics), welcomed musician and outspoken political conservative Kid Rock, right after she said "this is one place I don't need politics, I just love great music."

What Kid Rock Said About Lip Syncing Claims

"So Bobby, there are a lot of questions about what happened during your first song onstage," Ingraham says in the interviewing (seen further down the page), using a nickname while alluding to Kid Rock's birth name of Robert Ritchie. "People were talking about it. It seemed to be a little bit out of whack. What was going on there?"

“It was out of sync," Kid Rock admits before divulging a plan to prove that he can truly trade vocal parts with his DJ in real time without issue.

READ MORE: That Time Kid Rock Sang 'I Like 'Em Underage' In a Kids Movie

"And actually, just to have some fun with the haters — I can’t answer all the trolls, but it’s gonna be some fun," he teased, continuing, "My DJ, who actually raps that song with me, he was not lit up. He’s coming to Nashville tonight — flying in — and we’re gonna do that live in my living room and I’m gonna post it tomorrow to show people exactly how this works."

UPDATE: Kid Rock has published the video demonstration as promised. See that further down the page.

Presumably, by "lit up" Kid Rock means that the cameras were not focused on his DJ who was also contributing vocal parts. Thus, words not coming from Kid Rock's mouth could be reasonably explained as a DJ's voice off-camera.

kid rock YouTube: Turning Point USA loading...

However, one of the issues with the audio and video is that it showed Kid Rock singing the words we heard, just on a delay in certain parts. Other times, he pulls the microphone away from his mouth mid-word while that word is heard, in his voice, finished, which would imply a backing track.

What Kid Rock claims — that his DJ is contributing parts off camera — is also credibly seen in different parts of the abbreviated "Bawitdaba" performance.

Now, back to Kid Rock's comments and the single-song living room recording plan.

The singer says it will alleviate him of the lip sync accusations "because No. 1: if it would have been a lip syncing like people are trying" and then detours for a chance to finger point, "You know, the left is trying to throw me under the bus again, the mainstream media and social media tries to amplify it.

Was the All-American Halftime Show Live or Pre-Recorded?

There is speculation that the All-American Halftime Show was pre-recorded and livestreamed on YouTube in addition to airing in multiple other places.

Promotional materials for the event never mentioned outright that this was a live concert performance taking place the day of the Super Bowl and during its Halftime Show. The exact location was not disclosed other than the fact that it took place somewhere in Atlanta, Georgia.

"It would have been super easy to sync it up if it was pre-recorded," he says, later indicating he watched a "rough cut" of the All-American Halftime Show before the livestream and noted that there was a sync issue.

"It was very difficult for the Turning Point production crew — who by the way I can’t say enough good things about — but was very difficult for them," Kid Rock says. "I’m jumping around the stage like a rabid monkey, rapping my song and I’m taking breaths and my DJ is filling in the other parts of it — I even told them when I saw the rough cut, I was like, ‘You guys got to work on that sync. It’s off.’"

"So it was just a syncing issue that they had and I know they tried to get it right. It was very difficult," the singer confesses.

It's important to note that Kid Rock did not attribute the syncing issue of audio and video to a technical glitch during the livestream, which is a common issue. Instead, the problem appears to lie with the event's own production, by his own admission.

If the All-American Halftime Show was streamed 100 percent live, this suggests that rehearsal tests experienced the same exact problem that the team encountered when going fully live — and only for "Bawitdaba" and not any of the other song performances throughout the event.

"But I’ll answer all the haters tomorrow [with the living room livestream] and we’ll put ’em back in the shut up and go back to trying to report the fake news," Kid Rock told the host on Fox News, the network that reached a $787M settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in 2023 to avoid a trial and lawsuit over lies they promoted regarding the 2020 presidential election.

"I loved how you were jumping around," Ingraham replies. "I don't know how you did it. I mean, you're not 30 years old," she adds, astonished that a man in his mid-50s has 90 seconds worth of that kind of energy.

Watch the interview clip below.

Kid Rock's Video Demonstration of "Bawitdaba" With DJ

Kid Rock has now shared the video demonstration he promised while on Fox News.

In his explanation, he reiterates that he watched an edit of the performance and specifically asked the production team if they had any cutaway shots of his DJ to show the vocal parts he's contributing while Kid Rock is taking breaths between his own lines.

The two also trade lines (imperfectly) to show off how they executed this song onstage at the All-American Halftime show, just as they have so many times before.

Remember when Kid Rock teased a political campaign? Here's a look at the musicians who have run for political office.