Some of the biggest names in rock have an opinion on this year's Super Bowl halftime show featuring Bad Bunny.

The nearly 15-minute set, which was primarily in Spanish, saw the Puerto Rican-born performer work his way through a medley of hits. Elaborate set pieces and an army of dancers helped create a visual spectacle for those waiting for the second half of Sunday's game.

Here is what those in the world of rock had to say about Bad Bunny and the decision to feature music performed completely in Spanish during the halftime of Super Bowl LX

Ice-T

Ice-T thought the halftime show was "dope," and he doesn't care what you think about that.

Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar's Super Bowl party watched Bad Bunny's halftime show. But while they were waiting, they got an impromptu performance from the Red Rocker.

Alex Skolnick (Testament)

Alex Skolnick of Testament came into the Super Bowl halftime show with an open mind and left thinking Bad Bunny deserved more time to perform.

Vernon Reid (Living Colour)

Vernon Reid of Living Colour believes Bad Bunny's performance allowed an American audience to experience what many fans in other countries experience when they fall in love with pop music from outside of their culture.

Are you someone who doesn't speak Spanish, but still enjoyed the Super Bowl halftime show even though you couldn't follow the lyrics? You're not alone.

Steven Van Zandt (Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band)

Steven Van Zandt tried making a case for Bad Bunny needing English subtitles during the performance. His reason is not so much rooted in dislike of an all-Spanish language presentation as it is a belief that the American audience can learn so much from Bad Bunny's lyrics.

Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue)

Nikki Sixx was a fan of both Bad Bunny's halftime show and Green Day playing the Super Bowl Kickoff event before the game.

The All-American Rejects

The All-American Rejects couldn't agree more.

Doc Coyle (God Forbid)

God Forbid guitarist Doc Coyle wasn't a fan. He suggested the honor of performing during the Super Bowl halftime should have gone to natives of San Francisco. This year's game was played at the home of the San Francisco 49ers, Levi's Stadium, in nearby Santa Clara.

Telle Smith (The Word Alive)

Some people didn't care for any of it, including the game where the Seattle Seahawks handily beat the New England Patriots 29-13

Will we get a rock artist to play the Super Bowl halftime next year? Here is a look back at all of the times rock acts have appeared during the event.

