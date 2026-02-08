Green Day just played the NFL's kickoff show ahead of the Super Bowl, on the field at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco, California.

In the lead-up to the championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, the pop-punk legends performed right before the players came out to compete for a championship.

The pop-punk legends performed three songs. The first was "Good Riddance" which featured an orchestra and, for TV viewers, we saw Super Bowl MVPs walk out amid violinists while Green Day played off-camera. That was followed by a three-song medley of "Holiday," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" and "American Idiot."

While many suspected Green Day were going to pull a political stunt, they remained non-partisan. It took some by surprise and many apparently wish the band had fallen in line with previous TV antics in calling out the Trump administration.

Green Day Call Out ICE at San Francisco Show

Two days ago (Feb. 6), while performing at Pier 29 in San Francisco, the California city that's home to this year's Super Bowl, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong called out ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) from the stage, imploring agents to quiet their job.

“And this goes out to all the ICE agents out wherever you are. Quit your shitty ass job. Quit that shitty job you have. Because when this is over – and it will be over at some point in time – Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump, they’re gonna drop you like a bad fucking habit. Come on this side of the line.”

