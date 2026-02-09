Did you see Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl chug a beer at the Super Bowl last night (Feb. 8)?

The rocker was one of many in attendance at the game, which saw the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., in addition to Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez of Alice In Chains, Jon Bon Jovi, Tom Morello, Green Day, mgk and some others.

The game was especially significant for Grohl, who moved to Seattle in 1990 to join Nirvana and resided there for several years until the group disbanded after Kurt Cobain's death in 1994.

Grohl must've seen the cameras pan over to him at some point during the game, as a social media clip shared by the NFL shows him make a couple of different excited facial expressions before chugging his beer.

"Dave Grohl was ready for his moment," the on-screen text on the clip reads.

The Foo Fighters frontman wasn't sporting a football jersey, so it's unclear whether he was actually rooting for Seattle or not. But it was a win for the Seahawks nonetheless, thus it was a win for the Emerald City as a whole.

See the video below.

Which Other Rock Stars Are Fans of the Seattle Seahawks?

Many rock stars from Seattle are fans of the Seahawks. Cantrell, Inez and Alice In Chains drummer Sean Kinney have all publicly displayed support of the team and the song "Man in the Box" actually played during the Seahawks player intros last night. The band as a whole had previously played the halftime show at the team's NFC Championship Game back in 2025.

Soundgarden and ex-Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron is a supporter of the team as well and performed a few Soundgarden songs with the Seahawks drumline in December of 2025.

Matt Cameron Plays With Seattle Seahawks Drumline

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament are all lifelong fans of the team as well. Each member compared their bandmates to specific Seahawks players over a decade ago during an interview with Sportspress Northwest and it was revealed that Gossard is the biggest fan of the group.

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan was born in Seattle and is a big Seahawks fan — his wife Susan Holmes McKagan shared a video of him doing pushups during a touchdown on her Instagram story last night.

duff mckagan doing pushups during seattle seahawks touchdown Instagram - @susanholmesmckagan loading...

See which other NFL teams your favorite rock stars are fans of below.