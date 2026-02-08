Here’s What Green Day Played at the 2026 Super Bowl Kickoff Performance

The Super Bowl festivities got underway with a little bit of Bay Area flavor with Green Day headlining the NFL's Kickoff performance.

But one of the bigger questions of the day is what exactly would Green Day play? The outspoken rockers have some politically charged material and have been known to use their public platform to call out some of the injustices they see in the world, but the NFL has notoriously been rather strict and controlling in terms of the musical presentations opting to avoid controversy where possible. So what would that mean in terms of what we got from Green Day?

What Did Green Day Play at the NFL Super Bowl Kickoff Performance?

As the NFL introduced past Super Bowl MVPs to the sounds of Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," the cameras swung to the band finishing up the song and quickly transitioning into a portion of their hit song "Holiday."

The performance seemed more in line with a medley, with the band then trotting out "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" and "American Idiot" in succession. Finishing out the set, the band did not do anything controversial, simply shouting out "Welcome to the Bay."

1. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) (partial version with orchestra)

2. Holiday / Boulevard of Broken Dreams / American Idiot (partial versions as part of a medley)

This year marked the first official Super Bowl-related appearances for the Bay Area rockers.

READ MORE: 29 Most Memorable Rock + Metal Super Bowl Commercials

green day at super bowl AFP via Getty Images loading...

billie joe armstrong at super bowl AFP via Getty Images loading...

What Else Happened With Green Day During Super Bowl Weekend?

If there were political statements to be made, they came during another Super Bowl weekend event that Green Day played on Friday (Feb. 6) in San Francisco. During a performance at PIer 29, singer Billie Joe Armstrong took a moment to address any ICE agents that may be on hand.

"Quit your shitty ass job," said the singer. "Quit that shitty job you have because when this is over and it will be over at some point in time, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, J.D. Vance, Donald Trump, they're gonna drop you like a bad fucking habit."

"Come on this side of the line," he beckoned to those listening. The show featured a 19-song set that started with "American Idiot" and concluded with "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" and Armstrong also changing lyrics to reference MAGA and Jeffrey Epstein.

Who Else Joined Green Day at the NFL Super Bowl Kickoff Performance?

While Green Day headlined the Super Bowl kickoff event, those on hand before the teams even entered the stadium witnessed an opening set from Teddy Swims.

Stay tuned throughout the day for any additional Super Bowl rock and metal moments. And take a look below to see which rockers have openly supported Bad Bunny's selection as halftime performer at this year's Super Bowl.