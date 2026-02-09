Kid Rock headlined Turning Point USA's All-American Halftime Show, a rogue event meant to compete with the NFL and Apple Music's Super Bowl Halftime Show, which featured Bad Bunny and surprise guests Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

Livestreamed on YouTube (after licensing restrictions caused the X livestream to fall through) and performed in front of a very intimate audience on a stage with a lit catwalk, Kid Rock was the marquee name alongside country musicians Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert and Gabby Barrett.

As his moment came, Kid Rock exploded from beneath the stage in a fur coat, black T-shirt, khaki-colored cut-off shorts, white sneakers and a bowler hat. With a trio of careful single-rotation mic flips, the 55-year-old musician flailed his limbs as he belted out the lyrics to "Bawitdaba."

Except the singer's mouth was not moving in sync with the Devil Without a Cause hit — at all. Several times, vocal audio continued while Kid Rock stopped moving his mouth. There was a constant mismatch between the audio and the song performance, which lasted about 90 seconds. Other performances had no audio/video discrepancies, including the second song Kid Rock sang.

As he took the stage a second time, Kid Rock sang Cody Johnson's "Til You Can't" and immediately took to social media after to promote that the song was now available to stream and purchase. And he wasn't the only musician onstage who used the event as an opportunity to advance their individual career as Lee Brice also debuted a new song.

By the time the event was over, the third quarter of Super Bowl LX had already started.

Below, see how the internet reacted to Kid Rock's apparent lip-syncing.

Internet Reacts to Kid Rock's All-American Halftime Show Performance

Green Day Kick Off Super Bowl LX

Prior to kickoff at Super Bowl LX, Green Day performed at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco, California.

The band opened with "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" off-camera as former Super Bowl MVPs were introduced while an orchestra accompanied the song. It was followed by a medley of "Holiday" / "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" / "American Idiot" and, despite what many expected, the band did not pull any political stunts.

