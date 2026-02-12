‘This Isn’t Perfect’ – Kid Rock Explains Partnering With Live Nation After Testifying on Capitol Hill

Kid Rock has announced that he will be teaming up with Live Nation to use Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange Policy in an attempt to thwart scalping for his "Freedom 250" tour.

The news comes just a few weeks after the musician testified on Capitol Hill in front of Congress about the escalating price of tickets and the ongoing issues with ticket scalping.

Just last week, Kid Rock announced plans for his Freedom 250 Concert tour and in a new social media posting, he reveals that he's now decided to employ Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange Policy to attempt to thwart scalpers while admitting, "This isn't perfect."

Kid Rock Explains Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange Policy

While posting on his social media, Rock outlined his reasoning for using the Ticketmaster program while detailing what it does that will impact how tickets may be exchanged.

"Tickets can only be resold for the original price paid," emphasized Rock, noting that it included fees and taxes and with no markups. He added, "If you can't make the show, the only place to resell is on Ticketmaster."

"Ticket transfer is turned off in most places — that's how we stop tickets from being flipped on other sites for profit," he explained, while later noting, "Face Value Exchange makes sure every resale ticket is 100 percent legit and gets fans through the door."

Within the bullet point graphic, he did share, "Some states, like Illinois, don't allow artists like me to restrict resale, so transfer has to stay on — but Ticketmaster will still keep prices at face value on its site."

He continued, "This isn't perfect, but it's a real step to shut down scalpers and protect fans. No extra cost to fans — same tickets, same prices, just fairer access. Bottom line: buy tickets, go to the show and if plans change, sell them the right way so another fan gets in."

What Else Kid Rock Had to Say About Selling His Concert Tickets

In a new video accompanying his bullet point presentation, Rock shares with viewers, "The best I can come up with at this present time and the present state of ticketing that I am working tirelessly to try and fix, and as hard as I've been on Ticketmaster, I want to thank them for working with me on this ... For this tour I'm using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange to keep tickets in the hands of real fans and at the prices I set and to keep them out of the hands of scalpers, bots and bad actors."

While sharing that if you're going with friends, everyone having to enter together may not be ideal, he feels this is a small inconvenience to address the bigger problem.

"This program's hopefully gonna work out. It's the best we've ever had," he adds.

Rock also notes that while the program is designed to keep scalping under wraps, there may be other sites advertising tickets and he offers a cautionary warning to those buying outside the Ticketmaster program.

"If you buy or sell tickets for anywhere but Ticketmaster for my Freedom 250 tour, you're an idiot. Plain and simple," he comments. "If you do buy tickets from another site, there's no guarantee you're getting in and most likely you will not."

Later, he adds, "I set the ticket prices myself and I believe they're fair ... I hope this works out great for everyone, I'm doing what I can."

Kid Rock's History Testifying Against Live Nation and Ticketmaster

Rock's announcement that he's partnered with Live Nation and Ticketmaster may come as a surprise, considering it was just Jan. 27 the last time he was testifying on Capitol Hill about the issues with rising ticket costs.

During his testimony, Rock reminded the committee that Pearl Jam had testified before them in the '90s and also recalled that in 2009 they were told that a Live Nation and Ticketmaster merger would benefit artists and fans. Rock reminded the committee that at the time, Live Nation's CEO had promised that the merger would "increase competition and power artists and lower costs."

READ MORE: Kid Rock Wants Pearl Jam + Others to 'Step Up' in Ticketing Fight

“The economic foundation that supported artists in the past is crumbling. Piracy is threatening their livelihood. Secondary ticketing is driving up prices for the fans with absolutely no benefit to the artist,” Rock added. “Needless to say, that experiment has failed miserably. Independent venues have been crushed. Artists have lost leverage. Fans are paying more than ever and getting blamed for it."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Rock implored Congress to subpoena the contracts signed and argued that the deals between artists, promoters, venues, ticketing companies, agencies and vendors would "find mountains of fraud and abuse."

But, as Rock stated in the video above, while he has been critical of Ticketmaster, ultimately they worked with him to present an option to help thwart scalping occurring on his tour.

Where Is Kid Rock Playing in 2026?

Kid Rock's Freedom 250 tour is a more country-leaning affair with support coming from John Pardi, Parker McCollum, Brantley Gilbert, Big & Rich and Them Dirty Roses on select dates.

The 10-date run kicks off May 1 in Dallas, Texas and concludes June 20 in Burgettstown, Pa. All shows are listed below. Tickets will go on sale Friday (Feb. 13) at 10AM local time.

Kid Rock Freedom 250: Road to Nashville 2026 Tour Dates

May 1 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 8 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 9 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheatre

May 15 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 16 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

May 30 - Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 5 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 6 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

June 19 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 20 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

