The U.S. Army is reportedly investigating why two Apache attack helicopters were hovering outside Kid Rock's Tennessee home on Saturday (March 28).

The helicopters could be seen in a video posted by the performer on social media. The scene appears to have played out over Rock's sprawling "Southern White House" mansion in Whites Creek, which sits just north of Nashville.

What The Army Said About Kid Rock's Helicopter Video

Nashville's NewsChannel 5 (WTVF) has published a statement from a public affairs officer with the 101st Airborne Division, based at Fort Campbell. The U.S. Army installation straddles the Kentucky/Tennessee border northwest of Whites Creek.

"Fort Campbell leadership is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting AH-64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence associated with Mr. Robert Ritchie (also known as 'Kid Rock')," Major Jonathon Bless said in the statement. "The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity."

NewsChannel 5 is also reporting that an Apache helicopter flew over a "No Kings" protest in Nashville on Saturday. Officials are still unsure if it was "incidental" or "deliberate."

Kid Rock Facing Backlash Over Video

Rock posted the video on his social media on Saturday, along with a message to current California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The video shows Rock standing by a pool at his home while a low-flying helicopter hovers nearby. A second helicopter can be briefly seen flying by at a higher altitude.

READ MORE: Why People Are Upset About Kid Rock Saluting a Helicopter Outside His Home

"This is a level of respect that shit for brains Governor of California will never know," Rock wrote. "God bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her."

It was not clear in Rock's post whether the flyby was planned. The video drew criticism from those concerned about government funding potentially being used to conduct a courtesy flight outside of a celebrity's home.

"Imagine thinking this looks cool instead of ridiculous," reads a response to Rock's video on X. "Military choppers aren't your personal props and our tax money isn't a slush fund for ego boosts."

Army Attack Helicopters Flying Over Residential Areas

There is some precedent for U.S. Army attack helicopters to fly over residential areas similar to where Rock lives and the alleged incident at the "No Kings" protest.

"Our pilots do regularly fly routes outside of the Fort Campbell area," a spokesperson told NewsChannel 5.

According to Military.com, flights over civilian areas can often be part of a pilot's training regimen.

"Those missions are funded through readiness budgets and often take place over civilian areas, even when they appear unusual in isolation."

Kid Rock has, of course, been a magnet for controversy throughout his career. Here is a look back at some of his more stunning moments.