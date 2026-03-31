The U.S. Army has suspended the aircrews responsible for flying to Kid Rock's Tennessee home over the weekend.

NBC News is reporting that U.S. officials have confirmed the aircrews were suspended after an investigation into a video posted by Rock that showed at least one AH-64 Apache helicopter hovering near his pool while another flew past at a slightly higher altitude.

Rock's "Southern White House," a sprawling home modeled after the actual White House, sits just north of Nashville in Whites Creek. The helicopters are part of the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell. The military installation straddles the Kentucky/Tennessee border northwest of Whites Creek.

Kid Rock Thinks Suspended Aircrew Will Be 'Alright'

Rock shared a video of the March 28 incident on social media that showed him saluting the helicopters as he stood near the pool at his home. The post drew some backlash from those questioning how the helicopters ended up there in the first place.

Two days later, officials with the 101st Airborne Division opened an investigation into the incident.

Rock told Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN that he thought the aircrews would be cleared of any wrongdoing connected to the visit.

"I think they're going to be all right – my buddy is the commander in chief," Rock said, referencing his relationship with President Donald Trump.

He told a WKRN reporter that he thought the incident was "cool" and that it wasn't something he expected to happen.

"They circled back around and came out right over here and I just gave them a salute, kind of a thank you, and man, it was a level of respect that I got that no award or record sales could," Rock recalled for WKRN.

Reason for U.S. Army's Investigation

The U.S. Army said on Monday that its investigation would center on "compliance with regulation and airspace requirements."

"Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism and established flight regulations," Army officials said in a statement.

READ MORE: Why People Are Upset About Kid Rock Saluting a Helicopter Outside His Home

Officials were also looking into reports that Apache helicopters were seen flying over a "No Kings" protest in Nashville on Saturday. The Army has now confirmed that the helicopters outside Rock's home were not the same ones seen during the protest.

It is unclear how many aircrew members have been suspended or how long their suspensions will last.

The incident is far from the first controversial moment involving Kid Rock. Here is a look back at some of the more stunning moments from his career.