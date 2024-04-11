The ’80s Song Kid Rock Took the ‘Bawitdaba’ Title + Lyric From

Kid Rock's big hit "Bawitdaba" sounds like a lot of gibberish — successful gibberish — but did you know that he actually took the title and part of the lyric from an '80s rap song?

The track is one of six singles that appear on Kid Rock's 1998 breakthrough album, Devil Without a Cause. One of the heaviest songs on the 11-times platinum (diamond-certified) record, "Bawitdaba" opens with a massive scream as Kid Rock declares his name. Then, over a chugging, swaying riffs, the immortally catchy and nonsensical line is chanted.

"Bawitdaba" is Kid Rock's most performed live song and remains one of his most well-known tracks, even long after his foray into the gentler country/pop arena.

Written by Kid Rock, Uncle Kracker and Jason Krause, the song actually has origins dating back to the 1982 single "Making Cash Money" by Busy Bee.

About Rapper Busy Bee

Busy Bee (also known as Busy Bee Starski) was born David James Parker on Oct. 26, 1962. He was originally from Baltimore, Md. and relocated to New York City in 1977.

He was a fixture of the rap battle scene in the surrounding areas.

As a recording artist, Busy Bee released two full length albums: 1988's Running Thangs and 1992's Thank God For Busy Bee. Those releases were preceded by a handful of singles, including 1982's "Making Cash Money," which came out on Sugar Hill Records, a label specialized in hip-hop.

The Differences in Kid Rock's Lyrics and Busy Bee's Lyrics

While very similar, Kid Rock does make a couple alterations to Busy Bee's original words, as seen below.

Kid Rock:

Bawitdaba, da bang, da dang diggy diggy

Diggy, said the boogie, said up jump the boogie

Bawitdaba, da bang, da dang diggy diggy

Diggy, said the boogie, said up jump the boogie

Busy Bee:

Bawitdaba da bang da bang diggy diggy diggy

Shake the boogie to the bang bang boogie

Then ya Bawitdaba da bang da bang diggy diggy diggy

Shake the boogie to the bang bang boogie

Listen to Kid Rock + Busy Bee

You can listen to both sets of lyrics in the video players of "Making Cash Money" and "Bawtidaba" directly below.

Busy Bee, "Making Cash Money"

Kid Rock, "Bawitdaba"