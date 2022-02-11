Another Super Bowl, another halftime show bereft of Rock n' Roll. It's everybody's favorite complaint.

It's really only been since 1993 that the Super Bowl went all out on halftime entertainment and booked the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Since then, it's been a steady stream of Top 40, Rap, and Country, with a few scraps thrown in there for fans of people actually playing their guitars. (Or at least pretending to play.)

Aerosmith did it in 2001 in a shameful co-headlining role with NSYNC. Paul McCartney and the Stones followed in '05 and '06 (we're not counting U2 in 2002.) Tom Petty in 2008 and then The Who in '09. And that's where the Rock Train completely derailed.

Sadly, the biggest name that should have been on the list below, Van Halen, wouldn't make sense without Eddie (and Dave just hung up his diamond crusted shoes.) But there is still time to get 10 of these powerhouse acts on stage before the NFL embarrasses itself again with another soulless-lip-sync-nightmare of choreographed garbage! Plus one man that coulda killed it, but cancelled himself off the list.