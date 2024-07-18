Britney Spears Tells Osbournes to ‘F–k Off’ In Long Response to Diss

Pop star Britney Spears is clapping back at Ozzy Osbourne and the Osbourne family after a recent discussion on TikTok videos on The Osbournes podcast resulted in a dig at her social media dance videos.

In recent years, Spears has used her social media to share some of her dance moves, often from the comfort of her home and typically with the singer wearing a bikini or light workout clothing.

What The Osbournes Had to Say About Britney Spears

As has become part of The Osbournes podcast, the family takes viewer questions. At one point, someone wrote in to ask Kelly Osbourne whether she would post TikTok dances, to which Ozzy and Sharon's daughter replied that she wasn't sure how to do some of the dances and was surprised that anybody ever though she would.

That opened the door to the bigger topic of TikTok dances and eventually Ozzy adding his two cents sharing his thoughts on Britney Spears' use of social media to display her at home dance videos.

"I'm fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube," the Prince of Darkness proclaimed, before Sharon clarified that they were discussing her dance videos and not her actual music videos.

"Every fucking day. It's sad, very, very sad," continued Ozzy before Jack Osbourne interjected, "Save Britney." Kelly Osbourne then chimed in, "I know. I feel very sorry for her." Sharon Osbourne concluded the the discussion detour, stating, "Poor little thing. It's heartbreaking."

The Osbournes Address Britney Spears Social Media Dances on The Osbournes Podcast

What Britney Spears Said in Response

Not long after The Osbournes podcast featuring the Spears commentary made the rounds, the singer posted a lengthy missive on her social media about passing judgment, concluding with a rebuke against The Osbournes in which she told metal's first family to "kindly fuck off."

Within the post, she also came to the defense of actress Kate Beckinsale, who Spears shared that she felt a kinship with as they've both taken criticism over their social media posts with the critique being about "age appropriate content."

That set the stage for Spears to address criticism of her dance videos, eventually leading to addressing the comments made by the Osbourne family.

Toward the end of her commentary, Spears stated, "I'm gonna do a photo shoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly fuck off."

The full commentary can be read below: