You Can Now Take Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Lessons From Tool’s Maynard James Keenan

Tool singer Maynard James Keenan, also a brown belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, will offer an intro course to the self-defense martial art and combat sport in central Arizona next month.

Want to learn jiu-jitsu from the longtime Tool rocker and martial artist who also makes wine? Just in time for the Super Bowl, Keenan will teach "An Introduction to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu" on Feb. 11 at the new Verde Valley Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu facility in Cottonwood, Arizona. Verde Valley BJJ is the Tool rocker's local jiu-jitsu studio that he himself uses regularly. Are you ready to get on the mat with Maynard?

See an advertisement near the bottom of this post.

Keenan's introductory jiu-jitsu course "is a detailed orientation for beginners, white belts and blue belts," the studio explains. Upper belts are welcome to attend. Space is limited.

The Tool singer, who lives in nearby Jerome, Arizona, is also a co-founder of Verde Valley BJJ. In 2019, Tool released the album Fear Inoculum, their first studio effort in 13 years.

Visit verdevalleybjj.com and see more details below.

Heads up to any Jiu Jitsu aficionados traveling to AZ to attend the Super Bowl. Cottonwood is just a short drive north from [Phoenix]. Maynard James Keenan will be hosting 'An Introduction to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu' on Sat., Feb. 11 at the new Verde Valley BJJ facility. This is a detailed orientation for beginners, white belts and blue belts. Upper belts are welcome to attend. There will be two sessions and space is limited. … To book your spot, call 928-963-6173 or email coordinator@verdevalleybjj.com.

Watch: Tool's Maynard James Keenan Talks About Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (2021)