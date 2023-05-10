2023 Sick New World Festival Reveals Set Times + Stage Assignments

It's a Sick New World and you'll soon be living in it, so festival organizers are making sure you're set for the 2023 edition of the Sick New World festival by providing the set times and stage assignments for those participating.

The festival, filled primarily with talent who thrived during the nu-metal era, was initially announced in November of 2022. System of a Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus, Evanescence are sitting atop the bill. The one-day event will take place May 13 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, the same venue that hosts the When We Were Young festival.

Now, you can see who is playing when and on what stage, helping you to map out your Sick New World festival experience. Check out the set times and stage assignments below:

Purple Stage

10PM - System of a Down

7:20PM - Deftones

5:15PM - Evanescence

3:55PM - Chevelle

2:45PM - Death Grips

1:35PM - Flyleaf With Lacey Sturm

12:25PM - P.O.D.

Green Stage

8:40PM - Korn

6PM - Incubus

4:30PM - Turnstile

3:20PM - Mr. Bungle

2:10PM - Papa Roach

1PM - Soulfly

11:50AM - Alien Ant Farm

Spiral Stage

11PM - Sisters of Mercy

9:55PM - Ville Valo

9PM - Placebo

8:05PM - Ministry

7:10PM - She Wants Revenge

6:15PM - Skinny Puppy

5:20PM - KMFDM

4:45PM - Filter

4:10PM _ Melvins

3:35PM - Stabbing Westward

3PM - Lacuna Coil

2:25PM - The Birthday Massacre

1:40PM - London After Midnight

1:05PM - The 69 Eyes

12:30PM - Orgy

11:55AM - Cold

Sick Stage

11:15PM - Cradle of Filth

10:40PM - Prayers

10:05PM - Machine Girl

9:30PM - Health

8:55PM - Ho99o9

8:20PM - Fever 333

7:45PM - My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult

7:10PM - Loathe

6:35PM - 100 Gecs

6PM - Hoobastank

5:25PM - Body Count

4:50PM - Spiritbox

4:15PM - Sevendust

3:40PM - Kittie

3:05PM - Coal Chamber

2:30PM - Panchiko

1:55PM - Superheaven

1:20PM - Fiddlehead

12:45PM - Narrow Head

12:10PM - Scene Queen

11:35AM - Scowl

Tickets for the Sick New World festival are already sold out, but there is a wait list option for fans still hoping to score a ticket. In addition, you can look into hotel package options for your trip to Las Vegas, all at this location.