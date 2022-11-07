System of a Down, Korn, Deftones + More to Play Sick New World Nu-Metal Festival
If 2022 was a dream come true for emo fans, then 2023 will be for nu-metal fans, as System of a Down, Korn, Deftones and some other big-name acts are scheduled to perform at the brand new Sick New World nu-metal festival in May.
The concept of the event seems similar to that of the When We Were Young Festival, sticking to a niche genre of music and recruiting all the biggest names that have represented it over the years. In addition to System of a Down, Korn and Deftones, Incubus, Evanescence, Chevelle, Papa Roach, Mr. Bungle, Flyleaf, Spiritbox, Turnstile and more will perform at the event, which is set to take place May 13 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, the same venue that hosts When We Were Young.
Presale tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 11 at 7AM ET, and the rest will go on sale at 11AM ET. General admission tickets start at $250, with other VIP packages priced at $420 and $520. Hotel and ticket packages are also available as well. There are layaway options with just $19.99 down — check them all out here.
One can argue that the festival will commemorate the 30th anniversary of nu-metal, as 1993 was the year that Korn formed in Bakersfield, Calif., and they're often considered the group that spearheaded the movement. Regardless of the reason, we're happy to see an event celebrate the style of heavy music that reined throughout the late '90s and early 2000s.
Sick New World 2023 Full Lineup
System of a Down
Korn
Deftones
Incubus
Evanescence
Turnstile
Chevelle
The Sisters of Mercy
Papa Roach
Death Grips
Flyleaf
Mr. Bungle
Ville Valo
Placebo
Ministry
She Wants Revenge
KMFDM
100 Gets
Skinny Puppy
Coal Chamber
Killing Joke
Spiritbox
Kittie
Soulfly
P.O.D.
Sevendust
Hoobastank
Alien Ant Farm
London After Midnight
Fever 333
Health
Machine Girl
Ho99o9
Prayers
Filter
Lacuna Coil
Melvins
Failure
Stabbing Westward
Cold
Cradle of Filth
Body Count
The Birthday Massacre
The 69 Eyes
Orgy
Monster Magnet
My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult
Loathe
Panchiko
Scene Queen
Superheaven
Fiddlehead
Narrow Head
Scowl