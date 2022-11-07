System of a Down, Korn, Deftones + More to Play Sick New World Nu-Metal Festival

If 2022 was a dream come true for emo fans, then 2023 will be for nu-metal fans, as System of a Down, Korn, Deftones and some other big-name acts are scheduled to perform at the brand new Sick New World nu-metal festival in May.

The concept of the event seems similar to that of the When We Were Young Festival, sticking to a niche genre of music and recruiting all the biggest names that have represented it over the years. In addition to System of a Down, Korn and Deftones, Incubus, Evanescence, Chevelle, Papa Roach, Mr. Bungle, Flyleaf, Spiritbox, Turnstile and more will perform at the event, which is set to take place May 13 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, the same venue that hosts When We Were Young.

Presale tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 11 at 7AM ET, and the rest will go on sale at 11AM ET. General admission tickets start at $250, with other VIP packages priced at $420 and $520. Hotel and ticket packages are also available as well. There are layaway options with just $19.99 down — check them all out here.

One can argue that the festival will commemorate the 30th anniversary of nu-metal, as 1993 was the year that Korn formed in Bakersfield, Calif., and they're often considered the group that spearheaded the movement. Regardless of the reason, we're happy to see an event celebrate the style of heavy music that reined throughout the late '90s and early 2000s.

Sick New World 2023 Full Lineup

System of a Down

Korn

Deftones

Incubus

Evanescence

Turnstile

Chevelle

The Sisters of Mercy

Papa Roach

Death Grips

Flyleaf

Mr. Bungle

Ville Valo

Placebo

Ministry

She Wants Revenge

KMFDM

100 Gets

Skinny Puppy

Coal Chamber

Killing Joke

Spiritbox

Kittie

Soulfly

P.O.D.

Sevendust

Hoobastank

Alien Ant Farm

London After Midnight

Fever 333

Health

Machine Girl

Ho99o9

Prayers

Filter

Lacuna Coil

Melvins

Failure

Stabbing Westward

Cold

Cradle of Filth

Body Count

The Birthday Massacre

The 69 Eyes

Orgy

Monster Magnet

My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult

Loathe

Panchiko

Scene Queen

Superheaven

Fiddlehead

Narrow Head

Scowl

Sick New World Festival Poster C3 Presents loading...