Metallica and Linkin Park were reportedly set to earn several million dollars for their Sick New World performances in 2025.

The bands were two of the largest on the bill for the Las Vegas festival, which was unfortunately canceled this past Friday (Nov. 29). Originally scheduled for April 12, it was going to be the third time the event took place, with the inaugural festival taking place in the spring of 2023.

"Despite our best efforts, we've encountered unforeseen circumstances that we were unable to overcome for next year's show. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the dedicated SNW fans who had made plans to join us for another cultural celebration of hard rock, both, alternative and heavy music," the festival wrote in a statement Friday.

In addition to Metallica and Linkin Park, the lineup also featured Queens of the Stone Age, Evanescence, Ministry, Gojira, 311, Daron Malakian's Scars on Broadway, Three Days Grace, Down, Mudvayne, Machine Head, Arch Enemy and many others.

Metallica and Linkin Park Reportedly Guaranteed Millions for Sick New World

Although Sick New World didn't explain the reason behind the cancelation, a report by Hits Daily Double suggests that the event didn't sell enough tickets to be profitable. Metallica and Linkin Park were allegedly guaranteed $5 million each for their performances alone, and the event needed to either sell out or come close to it to make up for those costs.

READ MORE: The 15 Most Disastrous Music Festivals in History

Metallica and Linkin Park both have their own headlining tours booked throughout 2025, and the single-day festival was going to be a stop along the way.

The report further claims that the 2025 edition of the festival only sold around 20,000 tickets out of the venue's allotted 60,000 capacity, which may have been a result of high ticket prices ($472 for General Admission) and a bit of a different lineup than the mostly nu-metal artists that performed it the last two years.

Ticketholders will be refunded within 30 days, so hang tight if you purchased a pass to the festival.