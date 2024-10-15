Metallica, Linkin Park and a whole lot of other great rock and metal artists were just announced for the 2025 Sick New World festival lineup — and it'll mark one band's first performance since 1997.

The single-day festival made its debut in Las Vegas, Nevada in May of 2023, making next year's the third installment of the event. It's set for April 12 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

In addition to Metallica and Linkin Park, other performers include Queens of the Stone Age, Evanescence, Ministry, Gojira, 311, Daron Malakian's Scars on Broadway, Three Days Grace, Down, Mudvayne, Machine Head, Arch Enemy and many others.

The festival will also mark the reunion of New Orleans sludge metal group Acid Bath, who broke up in 1997 after the death of bassist Audie Pitre. Setlist.fm notes that their last performance took place on April 25 of that year.

READ MORE: Five Bands We Never Thought Would Reunite (But Did)

See the full lineup below.

Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday (Oct. 18) at 11AM ET, but fans can sign up here for a pre-sale that starts a few hours earlier. General admission for the event is $399, but purchasers can pay a down payment of $19.99 to secure their passes. There are also VIP and other higher-tier packages, including one that comes with hotel accommodations.

2025 Sick New World Festival - Full Lineup

Metallica

Linkin Park

Queens of the Stone Age

Evanescence

Ministry

311

AFI

The Sisters of Mercy

Gojira

Acid Bath (reunion)

The Flaming Lips

Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway

Down

Three Days Grace

Cannibal Corpse

Meshuggah

Tomahawk

Melvins

Testament

Mastodon

Refused

Filter

Cradle of Filth

Terror

Mayhem

X (Exene John Billy DJ)

Underoath

The Hives

Carcass

Kitty

Poison the Well

Mudvayne

Exodus

Machine Head

Arch Enemy

Twin Tribes

Quicksand

Sponge

Dir En Grey

Static-X

Erra

Stabbing Westward

Rendez-Vous

Dethklok

Orgy

Lacuna Coil

The Birthday Massacre

Nuovo Testamento

Scowl

Dope

Show Me the Body

Amira Elfeky

Lebanon Hanover

Napalm Death

Seven Hours After Violet

Vision Video

Sick New World 2025 Lineup flyer Sick New World loading...