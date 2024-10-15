Metallica, Linkin Park + More Booked for 2025 Sick New World Festival – See Full Lineup
Metallica, Linkin Park and a whole lot of other great rock and metal artists were just announced for the 2025 Sick New World festival lineup — and it'll mark one band's first performance since 1997.
The single-day festival made its debut in Las Vegas, Nevada in May of 2023, making next year's the third installment of the event. It's set for April 12 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
In addition to Metallica and Linkin Park, other performers include Queens of the Stone Age, Evanescence, Ministry, Gojira, 311, Daron Malakian's Scars on Broadway, Three Days Grace, Down, Mudvayne, Machine Head, Arch Enemy and many others.
The festival will also mark the reunion of New Orleans sludge metal group Acid Bath, who broke up in 1997 after the death of bassist Audie Pitre. Setlist.fm notes that their last performance took place on April 25 of that year.
See the full lineup below.
Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday (Oct. 18) at 11AM ET, but fans can sign up here for a pre-sale that starts a few hours earlier. General admission for the event is $399, but purchasers can pay a down payment of $19.99 to secure their passes. There are also VIP and other higher-tier packages, including one that comes with hotel accommodations.
2025 Sick New World Festival - Full Lineup
Metallica
Linkin Park
Queens of the Stone Age
Evanescence
Ministry
311
AFI
The Sisters of Mercy
Gojira
Acid Bath (reunion)
The Flaming Lips
Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway
Down
Three Days Grace
Cannibal Corpse
Meshuggah
Tomahawk
Melvins
Testament
Mastodon
Refused
Filter
Cradle of Filth
Terror
Mayhem
X (Exene John Billy DJ)
Underoath
The Hives
Carcass
Kitty
Poison the Well
Mudvayne
Exodus
Machine Head
Arch Enemy
Twin Tribes
Quicksand
Sponge
Dir En Grey
Static-X
Erra
Stabbing Westward
Rendez-Vous
Dethklok
Orgy
Lacuna Coil
The Birthday Massacre
Nuovo Testamento
Scowl
Dope
Show Me the Body
Amira Elfeky
Lebanon Hanover
Napalm Death
Seven Hours After Violet
Vision Video
