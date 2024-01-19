20 New Rock + Metal Tours + Five Festivals Announced This Past Week (Jan. 12-18, 2024)
Hope you've been replenishing your expendable income after the holidays because the concert schedule is heating up.
We had 20 new rock and metal tours announced this week. Bush are planning a hits tour, Scott Stapp is getting in some pre-Creed solo dates, Breaking Benjamin are back out rocking on dates with Daughtry and Sum 41 are kicking off their farewell tour with two newly announced U.S. tour legs. Plus you've got Sleep Token making their U.S. return to the stage and Between the Buried and Me are playing two nights at each stop on their upcoming tour.
Plus, you've got annual festival staples such as Coachella, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Hangout Festival among the music weekends just announced.
What will you be seeing? Check out this week's look at all the newly announced tours and music events below:
Allman Betts Band
Tour Dates: May 16 - June 9
Support Acts: JJ Grey, JD Simo
Ticketing Info: here
Between the Buried and Me
Tour Dates: March 7 - April 16
Support Acts: The Acacia Strain
Ticketing Info: here
Breaking Benjamin
Tour Dates: March 21 - April 24
Support Acts: Daughtry, Catch Your Breath
Ticketing Info: here
Bush
Tour Dates: July 26 - Sept. 15
Support Acts: Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox
Ticketing Info: here
Dixie Dregs
Tour Dates: April 18 - April 27
Support Acts: Steve Morse Band
Ticketing Info: here.
Kim Dracula
Tour Dates: March 9 - March 29
Support Acts: Jeris Johnson, Tallah
Ticketing Info: here
Enterprise Earth
Tour Dates: April 11 - May 19
Support Acts: Inferi, Crown Magnetar, Tracheotomy
Ticketing Info: here
Escuela Grind
Tour Dates: March 1 - 9
Support Acts: Capra
Ticketing Info: here
Folterkammer
Tour Dates: March 22 - 30
Support Acts: Witching
Ticketing Info: here
Go Ahead and Die
Tour Dates: Jan. 19 - March 24
Support Acts: Second Shooter, Half Heard Voices, Madzilla, Deep Within
Ticketing Info: here
HARDY
Tour Dates: May 30 - July 27
Support Acts: Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ella Langley, Stephen Wilson Jr.
Ticketing Info: here
Jesus Piece / Sanguisugabogg
Tour Dates: March 9 - May 11
Support Acts: Peeling Flesh, Gag
Ticketing Info: here
Kamelot
Tour Dates: April 25 - May 25
Support Acts: HammerFall, Ad Infinitum
Ticketing Info: here
Lynch Mob
Tour Dates: Feb. 1, 2024 - March 30, 2025
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: here
Orgy / Cold
Tour Dates: April 11 - May 25
Support Acts: Horizon Theory, I Ya Toyah
Ticketing Info: here
Sleep Token
Tour Dates: April 27 - May 28
Support Acts: Empire State Bastard
Ticketing Info: here
Slothrust
Tour Dates: April 12 - May 4
Support Acts: Weakened Friends
Ticketing Info: here
Scott Stapp
Tour Dates: March 10 - 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: here
Sum 41
Tour Dates: April 19 - May 19; Sept. 4 - Oct. 5
Support Act: The Interrupters
Ticketing Info: here
Ween
Tour Dates: April 19 - Sept. 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: here
Also of Note:
* Here come the festivals. Let's start with Coachella, which returns to the Empire Polo Club fields in Indio, California over two weekends - April 12-14 and April 19-21. The reunited No Doubt joins Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat atop the lineup, while rock fans can also check out Deftones, Sublime, Taking Back Sunday, Militarie Gun, Blur, Brittany Howard and more.
Ticketing Info: here
* The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival returns over two weekends running April 25-May 5 with a wealth of talent taking the stage. The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, The Killers, Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Greta Van Fleet, Heart, Chris Stapleton, Bonnie Raitt, Joe Bonamassa, George Thorogood and the Destroyers and more are among the talent lined up for this year's event.
Ticketing Info: here
* The 2024 Hangout Festival is now set for May 17-19 on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama. The music weekend is being headlined by Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey and Odesza, with sets from Cage the Elephant, A Day to Remember, All Time Low and more for rock fans.
Ticketing Info: here
* The Harley-Davidson Homecoming is set to roll out July 25-28 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jelly Roll, Hardy The Offspring, Warren Zeiders, Cypress Hill and more are set to perform over the weekend.
Ticketing Info: here
* Franklin, Wisconsin will play host to the 2024 edition of Phase Fest on June 23. The lineup is still coming together, but the first batch of bands announced include The Used, Story of the Year, 3OH!3 and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.
Ticketing Info: here
* The lineup for the 2024 edition of the Upheaval Festival has yet to be revealed, but organizers have announced that Godsmack will play the opening night (July 19) of the two-day festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Ticketing Info: here
* Welcome back! 3 Inches of Blood have announced their first show in 12 years! You can catch the veteran metallers playing with Toxic Holocaust and Xoth at Seattle's Showbox on June 7.
Ticketing Info: here
* 311 have booked a trio of new dates in California. Stops include Redding's Civic Auditorium on March 2, Bakersfield's Mechanics Bank Arena on March 3 and Ventura's Majestic Venture Theater on March 5.
Ticketing Info: here
* Slaughter to Prevail announced what will likely be their only U.S. dates this year. The band will play Los Angeles' Palladium on April 26, Denver's Mission Ballroom on April 30 and Brooklyn's Paramount on May 15.
Ticketing Info: here
* It Dies Today have announced a handful of dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, The Caitiff Choir. Stops include Hamtramck, Michigan (May 17, Sanctuary), Grand Rapids, Michigan (May 18, Pyramid Scheme), Milwaukee, Wisconsin (May 19, Milwaukee Metalfest) and Lakewood, Ohio (May 20, The Foundry).
Ticketing Info: here
