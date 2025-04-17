Drummer Quits Band Mid-Tour, Ex-Mushroomhead Drummer Steps In – See Statement

A Killer's Confession have undergone a tumultuous 24 hours that included a breakdown of their transportation and a band member quitting only to be replaced by a familiar face not long after.

What Happened With A Killer's Confession

According to a statement posted on the band's socials, the group has split with drummer Kegan King. The group had been out on the road when their van broke down en route to their next performance. It was at that point that King decided he wanted to leave the band, so the band has brought in former Mushroomhead drummer Daniel Fox to handle drums for the remainder of the tour.

The full statement posted to their socials on the matter can be read below:

ITS BEEN A CRAZY 24 hours. Our van broke down and may not be able to get fixed but the show must go on!!! We have temporary transportation and we are moving forward with the tour! That being said Kegan has decided that he no longer wants to tour with us. He decided to leave on his terms mid tour. Please welcome Daniel Fox on drums for AKC for the rest of the tour and here forward. LETS GO!!!!! AKC IS A MACHINE!! Please welcome Danny!!!!

A Killer's Confession's Daniel Fox Connection

After his exit from Mushroomhead in 2015, vocalist Waylon Reavis founded A Killer's Confession as his new band.

Fox had previously played with Reavis during his stint in Mushroomhead. He served as the band's percussionist from 2009-2012 after having spending time as a touring member with Mushroomhead from 2006-2009.

READ MORE: A Killer's Confession's Waylon Reavis - 'I Am the Lucky One to Be in This Talented Group of Individuals'

With King bowing out of the run, Reavis didn't have to look far for a replacement. The band had already added Fox, as well as Reavis' former Mushroomhead bandmates JMann and Richard "Stitch" Thomas to their current tour. Their additions had come in order to play the new song "In Case of Emergency" which reunited Reavis with JMann on record.

A Killer's Confession's Current Tour

A Killer's Confession are currently in the midst of a tour with their next scheduled date coming on April 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The band is scheduled to play Leatherheads. Shows in Grand Junction, Denver and Colorado Springs are on the books for next week. The tour is expected to run through an April 28 finale in Sioux City, Iowa.

The band also has dates in May and June opening shows for Static-X, as well as a handful of festival appearances this summer.

For all A Killer's Confession dates, cities and venues as well as ticketing information, be sure to check out their website.