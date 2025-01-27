Here are 11 rock and metal bands who've concurrently used two or more drummers!

Usually, a band needs only one drummer to set the tempo; spice things up with tricky fills and solos; and dive into synchronized passages with the bassist. Even if the seat is filled by different musicians as the years pass, it’s uncommon to have more than one person at a time handling drum duties.

Of course, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen at all, especially with artists whose music is particularly adventurous and sophisticated.

Why? Because having multiple people bashing away simultaneously could lead to particularly dynamic rhythmic patterns and even some incredible drum duels. Or, maybe it’s as simple as a certain member being needed to complement certain songs with their distinctive style and set-up.

READ MORE: The Five Best Death Metal Drummers, Chosen by Alan Cassidy (The Black Dahlia Murder)

Whatever the case may be, the 11 groups on this list highlight how effective it can be to have two or more drummers at the same time.

Now, we aren’t saying that these groups always had at least two drummers; in fact, some of them only had the larger lineup for a brief time (including at the end of their run).

Likewise, we’re only considering cases in which each person served as a traditional drummer with a kit and not as a percussionist (sorry, Slipknot).

With that said, let’s get into it!

11 Rock + Metal Bands Who've Simultaneously Had Two or More Drummers Keep scrolling to see 11 rock and metal bands who've simultaneously used multiple drummers! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

Rock + Metal Bands Who Don’t Have a Bassist These stripped-down bands are managing fine with just guitar, keyboards and drums. Gallery Credit: Todd Fooks

Get our free mobile app

12 Rock + Metal Bands Who Don’t Have a Guitarist They manage to rock out without the most popular instrument in rock music. Gallery Credit: Todd Fooks

Visit the Loudwire merch store.