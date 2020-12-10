Ex-Mushroomhead Singer Waylon Reavis Diagnosed With Colon Cancer

Former Mushroomhead vocalist and current A Killer's Confession frontman Waylon Reavis has revealed that he has been diagnosed with colon cancer.

The musician first made the announcement while on the Headbangers Con livestream this past Sunday (Dec. 6). During the chat he also discussed his time in Mushroomhead and why he eventually departed from the group. He also spoke in detail about his four-year sobriety.

Reavis discussed his longtime cocaine addiction and how he used drugs to cope during a period of unhappiness. “Living most of my life on the road stuck in a full bus and miserable, then I would go home and be miserable there too. I was being paid very, very little money, and I could barely feed my family. I just was not happy, so the drugs would help me cope, and all it did was make things worse for myself. I was like a ticking time bomb. When you’re given fame like that, you just hold on for the wrong reasons.”

Speaking about his sobriety, he explained, “Well, I met my wife Julie in 2017, and we became very close friends. I wanted a change. I needed to change. I moved to Philly with Julie and just fell in love. She helped me through getting sober. I hid in my house for six months and created my live TV screen show for the stage. I bring the arena to the clubs. I just love my life now. I’m truly happy.”

As for his colon cancer, the musician reveals he was diagnosed two months ago. "My heart crashed,” states Reavis. “My father passed away from this at 58-years-old, and my mother passed at 39 from breast cancer. I was just waiting for my time. Luckily they caught it early, and they were able to cut it all out. I have had four removed, but they keep growing fast. I have changed my entire diet, thanks to my wife and taking medications. I may have to battle this the rest of my life, but I am going to live my life happy and FIGHT!”

Since leaving Mushroomhead, he's started up A Killers Confession and runs A&R for the Wake Up! Music Rocks record label. “I truly enjoy my life,” Reavis says. “I love my wife, I love my job, and I love my band! My stepson Morgan is the drummer, and my best friends are my bassist JP, and my guitarist Tommy Church (formerly of Mushroomhead). I love traveling the world with them!"

Reavis is continuing to work on music, with a cover of the A Perfect Circle song "Gravity" expected this week. A Killer's Confession also have a new album en route for 2021, with the single "Remember" expected to drop on Jan. 27.

“A couple of songs are about my cancer and about my father,” says Reavis. “Those songs mean a lot to me. I cannot wait for everyone to hear them! I’m really excited about this one. Every album I write is different and will never be the same as the others. This one is both heavy and melodic. I took myself back to my roots. It’s what the fans want, so I always like to give them what they have been waiting to hear."