Steel Panther, Mushroomhead + More to Play 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos

Steel Panther and Mushroomhead are among the acts that have been confirmed to perform at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos. This year will serve as the 22nd installment of the annual event.

The festival, dubbed "The Gathering of Dreams," is set to take place from August 3 until noon on the 7 at the 130-acre Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio. In addition to Steel Panther and Mushroomhead, Ho99o9, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Slick Rick and various other artists are set to perform across several different stages. Insane Clown Posse and the juggalos picked the lineup for each day themselves, which you can check out here. There will also be wrestling, competitions, parties, rides, seminars and some other activities for juggalos and juggalettes to partake in.

See a promo video for the gathering below.

Of course, Insane Clown Posse will also perform at the gathering. According to the website, their set, titled "ICP’s Super Mix Juggalo Juke Box Show," will feature songs they've never played live before. Get tickets for the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos here.

Just last week, the duo posted a statement on social media addressing Violent J's recent hospitalization. He'd been having shortness of breath and went to the emergency room to make sure his heart was okay, which fortunately, it was. However, he'd contracted pneumonia, but is thankfully feeling better. The downside is that their upcoming EP Pug Ugly the Stink Bug, which was originally slated for an August release, has been pushed back.

At least he'll be able to perform at the gathering!

Gathering of the Juggalos 2022 Promo Video