12 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Aug. 15-21, 2025)
The fall is just around the corner and we've got 12 more rock and metal tours to bring to you this week.
Leading the way this week, we've got a killer co-headline bill as Senses Fail and Story of the Year are uniting for the "Scream Team Tour" taking place in late 2025 with Armor for Sleep supporting.
This year also brings about a new batch of tour dates for the always entertaining Steel Panther, while rock icons Cheap Trick are strapping on the instruments for a fall tour as well. Plus, Garbage are embarking on what is expected to be their final extended U.S. tour.
This week also saw the lineup reveal for the 2025 Levitation Festival, the announcement of Primus New Year's Eve shows and more.
Check out all the touring announcements from the last seven days below.
Cheap Trick
Tour Dates: Oct. 12 - Dec. 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Garbage
Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - Nov. 14
Support Acts: Starcrawler
Ticketing Info
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Tour Dates: Oct. 22 - Nov. 26
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: Celebrating 50 Years of Physical Graffiti
Ticketing Info
Militarie Gun
Tour Dates: Sept. 7 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: Gorilla Biscuits, Liquid Mike, Public Opinion
Ticketing Info
Narcotic Wasteland
Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Necrot
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Oct. 1
Support Acts: Brujeria and Hedonist.
Ticketing Info
Obsidian Tongue
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - 27
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Peter Hook and the Light
Tour Dates: Aug. 23 - Sept. 27
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: Performing Get Ready in full.
Ticketing Info
Senses Fail / Story of the Year
Tour Dates: Nov. 17 - Dec. 13
Support Acts: Armor for Sleep
Ticketing Info
Shudder to Think
Tour Dates: Sept. 19 - Nov. 11
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: This is the band's first U.S. tour in 17 years.
Ticketing Info
Steel Panther
Tour Dates: Oct. 23 - Nov. 8
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Tribunal
Tour Dates: Aug. 21 - Sept. 13
Support Acts: New Skeletal Faces, Kayas, Empress
Ticketing Info
Rock + Metal Festival or Solo Show News
Metallica Lead Dreamfest
Metallica have been confirmed to headline Salesforce's annual Dreamfest benefit concert Oct. 15 at San Francisco's Chase Center. Funds from the show will aid the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital. Benson Boone is also on board for the show.
Ticketing Info
Levitation Festival
The 2025 Levitation Festival has revealed their full lineup for 2025, led by TV on the Radio, Pavement, Mastodon, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Acid Bath and The Brian Jonestown Massacre. The three-day festival will run Sept. 25-28 at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, Texas.
Ticketing Info
Saosin Launch No.New.Friends. Festival
Saosin are getting in the festival game, launching the No.New.Friends festival on Oct. 11 and 12 at the Garden Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, Calif. Joining them over the two days will be The Bled, Open Hand and The Crane.
Ticketing Info
Punk Rock Christmas Festival
MxPx, Face to Face, The Vandals, Authority Zero, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Slick Shoes and more will take part in the Punk Rock Christmas Festival, set for Dec. 6 at the Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds in Chandler, Ariz.
Ticketing Info
Primus New Year's Shows
Primus will finish out the year with a pair of year-end shows. Set for Dec. 30 and 31, the band will appear at Oakland's Fox Theatre.
Ticketing Info
The Stray Cats Announce The Rumble in Del Mar
The Stray Cats have announced a special performance that they've dubbed "The Rumble in Del Mar." The band will take over The Sound in Del Mar, Calif., on Nov. 20.
Ticketing Info
2025 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
