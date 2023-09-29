Ever since it began over half a century ago, metal has been accused of being among the most negative, offensive and destructive types of music.

While there’s plenty of evidence to prove otherwise, there are also dozens of crude sentiments that have become increasingly shocking and obsolete as time goes by. Even when a song confronts a controversial topic with a positive message, some of its phrasing may no longer be universally appropriate.

Of course, many metal bands wind up writing about what’s happening at the time, too, which – decades later – results in charmingly antiquated winks to bygone generations.

With that in mind, we’ve searched the annals of metal history to find 10 lyrics that obviously haven’t aged well. No matter how troublesome or harmless they were originally, they’ve surely become more dated over the years.

9 Metal Lyrics That Didn't Age Well Dated, if not outright detestable, metal lyrics that don't hold up! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum