Tom Morello Blasts Rage Against the Machine Fans for False Claims Against Band

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello has weighed in on several criticisms lobbied against the group by fans on the X platform, with the discussion primarily dealing with whether or not the anti-establishment rockers required fans to be vaccinated in order to attend their 2022 reunion run.

In a since-deleted tweet criticizing the group for allegedly enforcing COVID-19 policies at their shows, Morello responded, "No offense but you’re a fucking idiot. RATM has played 19 shows in the last 13 years and ZERO of those shows have required vax. Pass this along to your idiots friends por fa vor. Also, while you’re mewling about Big Pharma, how about Big Oil and Big Tobacco and Big Landlords and Big Military and Big Elon? It’s called Big Capitalism vs human beings and the our planet. So I accept your apology and let’s aim at the right target bubba."

Within that thread of responses, one responder countered that the Chicago show at the United Center had Covid guidelines requiring vaccination or proof of a negative test and that Morello was acting as if that hadn't happened.

The guitarist responded, "100% incorrect. When we booked the tour and sold the tickets it was pre-pandemic, so naturally no vax requirement. When venues opened during covid some had the below stipulations on concerts held during that period. We played ZERO shows during this time. Zero. In part because we wanted to protect our fans and their families."

He continued, "When we eventually played these shows, including the United Center, ALL restrictions at ALL the venues we played had been lifted. While I am a big supporter of science, hear my words: NO Rage fan was EVER required to present anything other than a ticket to see the band. Read that again, Charlie."

While the venue had once had Covid guidelines in place, they had been lifted by the time the show took place just as Morello had explained.

Morello then addressed another commenter who had called Rage Against the Machine out for playing the Democratic National Convention, stating that they "rage for the machine," with the guitarist once again correcting the narrative provided.

"We played a protest AGAINST the convention. You guys are so stupid," he explained.

The show in question was a free concert held across the street from the DNC's Los Angeles location at the Staples Center back in 2000. The band's initial attempts at staging a concert backed by MTV's "Choose or Lose" campaign were denied, but a number of protest groups decided to give up their allotted time in the "protest zone" area to give the band a platform to play. Police declared the concert an "unlawful assembly," and attempts to disperse the crowd resulted in chaos, some of which was captured in the band's Live at the Grand Olympic Auditorium DVD.

Rage Against the Machine + Tom Morello in 2024

Earlier this year, drummer Brad Wilk confirmed in a statement that Rage Against the Machine "will not be touring or playing live again." He then added a thank you to the fans who supported the group over the years.

This followed a 2023 interview in which guitarist Tom Morello had shared his uncertainty for the band's future and noted that "right now, we're in a time of healing."

Rage last performed in 2022, calling off the remainder of their dates after singer Zack de la Rocha had ruptured his Achilles tendon early in their reunion tour. The band continued the initial leg of dates with the singer seated throughout performances.

While the band appears done as a touring entity, Morello has been playing shows in Europe of late with dates in Czechia and Portugal this week, as well as appearances at the Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals in the U.S. this fall.