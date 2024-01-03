Rage Against the Machine "will not be touring or playing live again," says drummer Brad Wilk in a new statement posted today (Jan. 3).

"Bottom of my heart. Thank you to every person who has ever supported us," Wilk writes in the caption of a statement that reads:

I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows. I don’t want to string people or myself along any further. So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again. I’m sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…

At the time of publication, no statement has been issued through any of Rage Against the Machine's social media pages nor via any other member of the band.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information comes in.

About Rage Against the Machine's Reunion + Tour Cancelations

In November of 2019, Rage Against the Machine announced their reunion, with a handful of dates on the books at first.

All live activities were stalled by the pandemic and, in 2022, the band finally performed their first show since 2011. Unfortunately, the influential, politically-charged group only played another 18 shows and, at their second comeback show, singer Zack de la Rocha suffered an achilles tear.

Although he performed while seated onstage for those 18 shows, the frontman's injury forced other postponements and cancelations and Rage Against the Machine never returned to the road.

No 2024 dates had been announced, though fans had largely expected rescheduled stops to be announced.

In a statement announcing Rage Against the Machine's 2023 had been canceled, de la Rocha described his injury, noting that he had a "severe tear" in his left Achilles tendon "and only eight percent of my tendon was left intact," noting that portion was "severely compromised."

The singer expressed concern not just for live performance but also the "basic functionality going forward."

