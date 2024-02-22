Tim Commerford – ‘I Don’t Know’ If Rage Against the Machine Are Actually Done

There may be some hope that Rage Against the Machine have not fully closed the door on performing as a band after all, as bassist Tim Commerford says he doesn't know if they're actually done.

Commerford Doesn't Completely Dismiss Rage Against the Machine Are Still A Band

A new Rolling Stone interview with RATM bassist Tim Commerford makes it seem like there is still a chance.

"I don't know," Commerford said when asked if RATM was over. "I don't get involved in that. I'm just the bass player. I just wait for someone to tell me what to do."

The speculation about the status of Rage as a band began in early January when drummer Brad Wilk posted a statement on his personal Instagram saying, "I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zach, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again."

Confusion Over The Status Of Rage Against The Machine

While Wilk's statement read definitive, RATM fans were confused after the band's Instagram shared a photo of the silhouetted band playing live later that month. Wilk tried to quell rumors when he shared the same photo.

"This is celebrating an end of and era," Wilk told a commenter who wondered if there was an issue with singer Zack de la Rocha making this a "sad way to end."

Commerford told Rolling Stone he isn't getting involved in the situation about whether RATM are still together.

"I just wait for someone to tell me what to do," Commerford said. "Brad said what he said, but he's one step above me. He's in the number three spot. I am the low man on the totem pole."

Commerford did, however, sound open to joining his bandmates on stage once again. He is just waiting for the "Rage light" to get "shined up in the clouds" like the Bat Signal.

Rage Against the Machine last performed together Aug. 14, 2022 at Madison Square Garden. The tour was eventually shutdown due to de la Rocha's torn Achilles tendon.

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame the following year, but only guitarist Tom Morello attended the ceremony.

"Rage is not here, but you are," Morello told the crowd during the induction ceremony. "The job we set out to do is not over. Now you're the ones who must testify."

