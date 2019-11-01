UPDATE: Forbes report Rage Against the Machine's 2020 tour dates are happening. Forbes report, "Wayne Kamemoto, a longtime associate of the band just said, 'The band's social media is accurate.'"

Just one day after My Chemical Romance announced their reunion, rumors of a Rage Against the Machine return are circulating around the internet.

It all started when an Instagram account with the handle RageAgainsttheMachine shared a list of 2020 “reunion tour” dates. The post claims Rage will perform a handful of shows in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and the Coachella festival in California:

The same photo was also shared by Tom Morello on his official Instagram four days earlier:

Musician and actress Juliette Lewis, who is currently in a relationship with RATM drummer Brad Wilk, follows RageAgainsttheMachine on Instagram and liked the post. Things get even more interesting, however, as a Rage Against the Machine fan page claims Lewis reached out to them, confirming the reunion shows are legitimate. They even included a screenshot. Scroll to view:

Rapper grandson also tweeted earlier today that Rage Against the Machine is back:

We’ve reached out to Tom Morello’s reps and Juliette Lewis for comment, but both parties have yet to respond. Stay tuned for further updates as news breaks.

Rage Against the Machine 2020 Tour Dates:

March 26, 2020 - El Paso, Texas

March 28, 2020 - Las Cruces, N.M.

March 30, 2020 - Phoenix, Ariz.

April 10, 2020 - Indio, Calif.

April 17, 2020 - Indio, Calif.