The Zodiac Signs of 50 Big Rock + Metal Musicians

Here are the zodiac signs for 50 big rock and metal musicians.

It's remarkable how much some of these rockers align with the traits of their signs.

According to Almanac.com, an Aquarius is seen as being assertive and bold. Both could be used to describe lead singers such as Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses and Vince Neil of Motley Crue who fall under the Aquarius sign.

A Gemini is thought to be intellectual, much like Harvard grad and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who carries the sign.

Astrology can be tricky as it leaves some things up to interpretation. For example, is Pantera's Phil Anselmo "clingy" like a Cancer? It's possible in some aspect of his life, but maybe not in every relationship.

You can judge for yourself while looking at this list of 50 big rock and metal musicians and their zodiac signs and traits.

The Zodiac Sign of 50 Big Rock + Metal Musicians Here are 50 big rock and metal musicians and their zodiac signs. We also tracked down the traits for each sign using Almanac.com . See which rocker is closest to his or her zodiac sign traits.

